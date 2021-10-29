CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
October 29, 2021PBS NewsHour full episode

By Paul Solman
Cover picture for the articleFriday on the NewsHour, President Joe Biden kicks off an overseas trip, meeting with key...

The Associated Press

More issues, less Trump: GOP sees model after Virginia win

NEW YORK (AP) — Since the day he rode down a golden escalator and announced his candidacy for president, Republicans have struggled with how to deal with Donald Trump. But after Glenn Youngkin’s stunning victory in the Virginia governor’s race — a state President Joe Biden won last year by 10 percentage points — and a strong GOP showing in deep-blue New Jersey’s, party leaders believe they have a model that can deliver them big wins in next year’s midterm elections.
House Dems may agree on Biden agenda, but senators uncertain

After months of negotiations, Democrats in Washington say they are one step closer to agreement on a sweeping proposal that would touch education, health care, climate change and more. While a number of specifics are still unresolved, President Joe Biden is touting the progress made. Yamiche Alcindor and Lisa Desjardins join Judy Woodruff with more.
CBS News

Full transcript of "Face the Nation" on October 24, 2021

On this "Face the Nation" broadcast moderated by Margaret Brennan:. Chair, Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol. Gita Gopinath, Chief Economist of the International Monetary Fund. Zalmay Khalilzad, Former U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation. Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Former FDA Commissioner. Click here to...
Deadline

Phil Murphy Wins Reelection As New Jersey Governor In Unexpectedly Close Race After Bad Night For Biden In Virginia – Update

8TH UPDATE, Wednesday, 4:30 PM PT: Some good news for Democrats after an otherwise dismal off-year election night, as Phil Murphy was projected to win reelection as governor of New Jersey. But his race against Republican Jack Ciattarelli was unexpectedly tight. Murphy was ahead by less than 1 percentage point when the Associated Press called the race on Wednesday afternoon. Murphy is the first Democratic governor re-elected in more than 40 years in New Jersey. The last Democratic governor, Jon Corzine, was defeated by Chris Christie in 2009. Meanwhile, some entertainment industry figures reacted to the Democrats’ disappointing results with a mixture of...
WATCH LIVE: Biden speaks at COP26 climate summit

President Joe Biden is expected to speak at the summit this morning. Before Biden left on his trip to Europe, Democrats in Washington announced that they are one step closer to agreement on a sweeping budget proposal that also includes a large investment in climate change measures.
AFP

Biden presses US leadership with domestic agenda on the line

As Joe Biden sought to project US leadership on the world stage at a climate summit in Scotland on Monday, he was banking his legacy at home on a crucial show of support for his domestic agenda and a state election seen as an early referendum on his presidency. Tuesday's election, the first genuinely competitive state-wide contest since Biden took office in January, is expected to be a bellwether of Democrats' chances of hanging on to Congress in 2022 as well as a test of Biden's waning popularity.
