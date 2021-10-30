Bringing home our Prodigal Son

The Sixers are an impressive 5-2 through seven contests. On their list of achievements so far includes getting a bit of revenge against the Atlanta Hawks, the team that knocked them out of the second round a season ago. The Sixers won that one handily, 122-94. Recently, they have also deployed a bench unit which has been as fun as they have been impressive. The team then made a statement against the Portland Trailblazers, beating a potential superstar trade target in Damian Lillard without the services of their top two (available) players in Joel Embiid (rest) and Tobias Harris (health and safety protocols). If you’re keeping score at home, they also survived their second slippery court incident at Wells Fargo in the last handful of seasons.
