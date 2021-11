Five bored young billionaires become vampires in “Dead & Beautiful,” a middling horror-thriller and social satire that opens with an intriguing premise but never probes its cashed-up characters deeply enough to create gripping drama from the heightened hedonism or existential crises they experience after acquiring new powers. Slickly photographed in a neon-drenched Taipei and featuring an attractive young cast, this riff on the eternal tale by Dutch filmmaker David Verbeek (“R U There,” “Full Contact”) scores early points by drawing parallels between mythological vampirism and the modern metaphorical vampirism of rich elites before losing its sting and meandering toward an unsurprising “surprise” conclusion. After notching appearances at festivals including Rotterdam, Sitges and Fantastic Fest, “Dead & Beautiful” releases Nov. 4 in North America and the U.K. on genre streaming platform Shudder.

MOVIES ・ 3 HOURS AGO