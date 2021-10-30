CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

CDC report indicates as South Carolina’s COVID cases rose so did feelings of anxiety, depression

By Mary Green
live5news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A recent report from the CDC shows South Carolinians experienced one of the biggest increases in anxiety and depression during the pandemic among all states and the District of Columbia. The data comes from a biweekly, online survey administered by the U.S. Census Bureau to...

www.live5news.com

Comments / 1

