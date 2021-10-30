Man found dead after stabbing two women multiple times: Police say one victim was pregnant

New York State Police are investigating a double stabbing that took place in the town of Brookfield on Friday.

Troopers were called to a residence there around 6 a.m. for a stabbing.

When they arrived, troopers found a 26-year-old pregnant woman and a 31-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds.

They were transported to area hospitals and treated for their stab wounds.

Ryan Demorest, 32, is accused of stabbing both after an argument. He also struck them with a hammer. He fled prior to police arrival.

Following the entire incident, Demorest took his own life.

Troopers say the investigation remains active.

