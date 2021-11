SALEM, Ore. — The proposed location for a tiny house village for the homeless in West Salem is no longer moving forward, the city said. On Tuesday, the city said the empty lot along 2700 Wallace Road Northwest is no longer being considered because the grassland area has "substantial wetlands" that are prone to flooding, according to a study the city initiated. The city went on to say it doesn't own enough space on the paved portion of the property to host a shelter and is now looking for other properties.

SALEM, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO