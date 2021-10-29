CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

High schools for girls in most Afghan provinces remain closed

albuquerquenews.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York [US], October 30 (ANI): The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) representative in Afghanistan Salam Al-Janabi has said that the agency is waiting to see whether the Taliban will allow girls access to education in the country as high schools for girls in most provinces in Afghanistan remain...

www.albuquerquenews.net

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Afghan women protest for girls to return to school

Nearly two dozen Afghan women risked punishment from the Taliban by rallying to support education for all. Since the Taliban takeover, schools in Afghanistan have been off-limits to most older girls. But their desire to learn survives. Imtiaz Tyab reports.
PROTESTS
albuquerquenews.net

Millions of Afghans internally displaced amid growing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 3 (ANI): After the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in mid-August, millions of Afghans have been internally displaced, and thousands have left the country giving rise to a growing humanitarian crisis. Scores of local families have left their homes and livestock behind in Daikondi, Panjshir, Helmand, and...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unicef#Us Military#Taliban#Provinces#Ani
The Independent

After a year, Iraq students back in school as pandemic slows

In Baghdad’s primary Green Valley school, children wearing face masks waited in long lines early Monday to pass through a specially constructed disinfection tunnel before entering their classrooms. A mist of disinfectant was sprayed as each child passed through. On the other end, deputy school principal Hind Ibraheem waited, handing out squirts of hand sanitizer to each student. “I don’t know how I will maintain social distancing," she sighed. “There are 1,300 students in this school, with only 30 classrooms!” Across Iraq students returned to classrooms Monday for the first time in a year and a half following...
EDUCATION
albuquerquenews.net

Afghanistan resumes export of pine nuts to China, says Taliban

Kabul [Afghanistan], October 31 (ANI): Afghanistan on Sunday resumed export of pine nuts to China, said a Taliban spokesman. "A cargo plane carrying pine nuts took off from Kabul International Airport to China after officials of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan inaugurated the air corridor," spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a tweet.
ECONOMY
albuquerquenews.net

Schools, offices shut as Russia records new record for Covid deaths

MOSCOW, Russia: Despite local authorities attempting to curb the spread of COVID-19 by keeping most people working from home, Russia registered another daily COVID-19 fatality record last Friday, totaling 1,163 deaths within 24 hours. According to the government's coronavirus task force, this figure is the largest daily number since the...
WORLD
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From Going Here, Starting Jan. 8

Vaccinations were originally seen as a one-way ticket out of the pandemic, but many countries, including the U.S., have since found that containing COVID is trickier than anticipated. Amid a surging number of summer infections due to the fast-spreading Delta variant and a slowing pace of vaccinations, the virus has continued to spread over the last year. As health officials continue to urge unvaccinated people to get the COVID shot, new vaccine mandates have begun popping up here and abroad. In the U.S., many major cities are now requiring proof of vaccination for most indoor spaces, and overseas, similar requirements have been put into place. In fact, restrictions against unvaccinated people are already seeping into next year.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Education
USNI News

China and Russia Are Waging Irregular Warfare Against the United States: It is Time for a U.S. Global Response, Led by Special Operations Command

America’s adversaries already are fighting a sophisticated, enduring, low-intensity war against the United States and its allies. China and Russia’s ongoing campaigns demand the United States restructure its agencies, strategies, policies, and resources to better employ irregular warfare (IW) and meet the challenge. The U.S. government’s current approach to strategic competition is problematic, but there are military, technological, interagency, and combined approaches that would enable the nation to stay ahead of its adversaries and keep competition from escalating to kinetic warfare. Fortunately, the Department of Defense has a large, capable organization, with forces deployed around the world, that can employ IW to prevail in great power competition (GPC): U.S. Special Operations Forces (SOF).
MILITARY
creators.com

Part Two: Consequences of America Losing a War to China

In July Japan's Vice Defense Minister Yasuhide Nakayama told the Hudson Institute that China and Russia could launch a surprise "Pearl Harbor-style attack" in the Pacific. The Washington Examiner and Reuters quoted Nakayama as insisting the U.S. and Japan must demonstrate the will to deter both China and Russia because "they are doing their (military) exercises together." They conduct exercises from "Honolulu to Japan," which means America's "protection line is going ... backwards ..."
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Iranian gunboats point machine guns, swarm US warship

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates as more information becomes available. Last week, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) deployed gunboats in the Sea of Oman and swarmed around the U.S. Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS The Sullivans (DDG 68). Footage of the encounter was...
MILITARY
cityxtramagazine.com

Over The Last Four Decades, HIV/AIDS Has Killed At Least 700,000 Americans, COVID-19 Has Killed More In Two Years

COVID-19 has killed approximately 750,000 Americans over the last two years, officially surpassing the number of lives lost to HIV/AIDS over the last four decades to become the country's deadliest pandemic. Recent data from the nonprofit Kaiser Family Foundation found more than 700,000 people have died from HIV-related illness since...
PUBLIC HEALTH
San Diego Union-Tribune

Ethiopia's PM defiant as rival Tigray forces make advances

Ethiopia's prime minister has called on citizens to redouble their efforts to combat the rival Tigray forces who claim to have seized key cities on a major highway leading to the capital A move on the capital of Addis Ababa is a new phase in the war that has killed thousands of people since fighting broke out a year ago between Ethiopian and allied forces and Tigray ones who had long dominated the national government
POLITICS
albuquerquenews.net

Pak urges world community to save Indian Muslims

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan On Friday, Pakistan strongly denounced the vandalism of multiple mosques, homes, and businesses owned by Muslims in Tripura, India, by hardline Hindutva rioters. The Foreign Office statement came following a new round of anti-Muslim violence in India. At least six mosques and over a dozen Muslim-owned homes and...
WORLD
albuquerquenews.net

PM Modi to highlight climate change issues at COP26, discuss global economic recovery from COVID-19 at G20 Summit

New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): Noting that India is taking ambitious action on expanding clean and renewable energy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he will highlight the need to comprehensively address climate change issues at the COP26 Summit including equitable distribution of carbon space. In his departure...
HEALTH
albuquerquenews.net

COVID-19 cases surpass 500,000 in Myanmar

Yangon [Myanmar], October 31 (ANI/Xinhua): The number of COVID-19 cases in Myanmar increased to 500,073 on Sunday after 752 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, according to a release from the Ministry of Health. The release said 33 new deaths were recorded, bringing the death toll to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
albuquerquenews.net

Following enormous wildfires, Syria executes 24 convicted of arson

DAMASCUS, Syria: The Syrian Ministry of Justice has announced that 24 people convicted of lighting last year's devastating wildfires, which killed three people and destroyed thousands of acres of forests, have been executed. The ministry added that the suspects, who were arrested last year and executed last week, confessed to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

US hopes Richardson's Myanmar mission can produce results

The Biden administration said Monday it welcomes a private mission to Myanmar by former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Bill Richardson as a possible way to help speed humanitarian access to the country.The State Department said Richardson was making the trip on his own but that it hoped he could help convince Myanmar’s leaders to allow in much needed aid for the coronavirus pandemic and other urgent needs."Governor Richardson has extensive experience working on humanitarian issues," the department said. “While this is not an effort sponsored by, or on behalf of, the United States government, we hope his...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy