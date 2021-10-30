CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bella Vista, AR

Community remembers fallen Bella Vista Police Officer

By Alex Angle
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 5 days ago

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Family, friends and fellow law enforcement came together to pay their respects Friday for Officer Chris Cummins.

Cummins lost his fight with COVID-19 on Oct. 23. Officer Cummins served 12 years in law enforcement, and the past year and a half with Bella Vista Police Department. Chief James Graves said his service was vital to the community.

“Chris made my department a better place and for a short time there he made me a better person for knowing him and I think he set an example we can all follow,” Graves said.

Bella Vista Police Officer Chase Henry was a friend of Cummins and worked with him at the department. Henry said he was dedicated to his family and career.

“He devoted so much time to the job that he loved, Chris was always available to pick up a shift and work overtime,” Henry said.

Law enforcement from across the state and Oklahoma came to the funeral to pay their respects, like Corporal Allen Porter with the University of Arkansas Police Department.

“Things like this situation brings to light the idea that were all human, we all have families and we all need to stick together,” Porter said.

Officer Cummins will be remembered for his service, big smile and selflessness.

