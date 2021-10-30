CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

TNET: WATCH: Latest look behind the scenes with Clemson football

tigernet.com
 5 days ago

Check out a clip from Dabo...

www.tigernet.com

saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum explains why Alabama won't make College Football Playoff

SEC analyst and renowned radio personality Paul Finebaum is jumping off the Alabama bandwagon after the Crimson Tide’s upset loss at Texas A&M last Saturday. Appearing on ESPN’s “Get Up,” Finebaum was asked if No. 5 Alabama would be one of the 4 College Football Playoff teams at the end of the season.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Lee Corso Names The 4 Best Teams In College Football Right Now

On this Saturday’s edition of College GameDay, ESPN analyst Lee Corso revealed his top four teams in the country. Unsurprisingly, Corso believes Georgia is the best team in college football. He has been saying that for the past few weeks, which makes sense when you see how dominant Kirby Smart’s defense has been.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

College football upset picks Week 10: Texas A&M and 5 teams on upset alert

It was a wild week in college football in Week 9, and there are some teams who are set for an upset as we start the November stretch run. There was upset after upset after upset this past week in college football. No National Title contender got knocked off its perch, but two top-ten teams in Ole Miss and Iowa were knocked off. The Hawkeyes were taken out by unranked Wisconsin. Michigan failed again, which really shouldn’t be that surprising at this point. Iowa State couldn’t stay ranked for very long. Plus, the roller coaster ride that comes with rooting for Kentucky football continued with a loss to Mississippi State.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

College football fans, media furious over Alabama's ranking

The first College Football Playoff rankings of the season were released Tuesday night. The SEC had seven of the top 10 spots, including the biggest surprise of the night: Alabama at No. 2. The Crimson Tide were the highest-ranked 1-loss team in the field and ahead of 3 high-profile unbeatens...
ALABAMA STATE
tigernet.com

TNET: WATCH: Game preview of Clemson-Pittsburgh

Check out a video previewing Saturday's ACC clash between Clemson and No. 23 Pittsburgh on Saturday afternoon on ESPN. Video Description: The Clemson Tigers take on the Pitt Panthers on the road at Heinz Field for the first time in program history on Saturday afternoon. The Panthers are clicking on Read Update »
CLEMSON, SC
tigernet.com

FSU coach says they sent ACC video for Clemson blocked PAT

Clemson's Myles Murphy blocked the extra point on FSU's first score to keep it 6-3 Seminoles in the first half last week, and the Seminoles' coaches seem to contend that Murphy engaged the long snapper on the block in a way that should've been a flag. As is typical for...
CLEMSON, SC
tigernet.com

TNET: Elite defender has Clemson in top schools

2023 Gardendale, Alabama defensive lineman Kelby Collins named Clemson among his top schools on Thursday. Collins has a complete top-8 of Clemson, Alabama, Texas A&M, Florida, Texas, Georgia, Auburn and South Carolina. He added a Clemson offer on the first day the Tigers handed out 2023 offers back Read Update »
CLEMSON, SC
tigernet.com

TNET: WATCH: Dabo Swinney reacts to Clemson's loss at Pitt

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney says the blame rests on himself for the 4-3 the Tigers are in through seven games after a 27-17 loss at No. 23 Pitt. Clemson dropped its second ACC game of the season, which makes any run at a seventh-straight ACC title difficult now. The Tigers head coach points the blame Read Update »
CLEMSON, SC
tigernet.com

TNET: Clemson commit named S.C. Mr. Football finalist

Clemson wide receiver commit Adam Randall received a major honor on Wednesday. The four-star Myrle Beach (SC) product was named a Mr. Football finalist as one of the best players in South Carolina this season. Randall has tallied 780 receiving yards and eight touchdowns, with five rushing scores and Read Update »
CLEMSON, SC
tigernet.com

Is DJ to worst Clemson QB you've ever seen?

I lean towards yes, but this box score makes me wary of dethroning Stoudt as to Clemson WOAT: https://www.espn.com/college-football/boxscore/_/gameId/400547748. Get box score updates on the Clemson Tigers vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets football game. 2 Pick Sixes! As many INTs as completed passes! QBR of .1!! Fewer passing yards than...
CLEMSON, SC
tigernet.com

TNET: Clemson WR will miss remainder of season

'WRU' is a walking wounded group in 2021. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney shared some tough news on the offensive side as he confirmed that receiver Frank Ladson had season-ending groin surgery Thursday. Swinney hopes that receivers Joseph Ngata (Covid) and E.J. Williams (knee) will be back next wee Read Update »
CLEMSON, SC
tigernet.com

TNET: Clemson D-lineman out for the season with injury

Clemson senior defensive end Justin Foster has had his season cut short due to injury. Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney said on Sunday that Foster is out for the season now. Foster had retired from football after struggles with recuperating from long-haul Covid, but feeling better earlier this year, h Read Update »
CLEMSON, SC
tigernet.com

TNET: Twitter reacts to Clemson's loss to Pittsburgh

Clemson lost a tough ACC road game against Pittsburgh on Saturday. This was the first loss by 10+ points for Clemson against an ACC opponent since 2014 versus Georgia Tech (53 games). It was also the fifth straight game with 21 or fewer points for the first time since 1994. It was an eventful game a Read Update »
CLEMSON, SC

