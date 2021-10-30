TNET: WATCH: Latest look behind the scenes with Clemson football

As Arch Manning’s high-profile recruitment towards 2023 intensifies, the Clemson football program has no choice but to fire offensive coordinator Tony Elliott if the Tigers want any hope of getting the five-star quarterback. If the Clemson football program wants to land Arch Manning, they have to let go of Tony...
SEC analyst and renowned radio personality Paul Finebaum is jumping off the Alabama bandwagon after the Crimson Tide’s upset loss at Texas A&M last Saturday. Appearing on ESPN’s “Get Up,” Finebaum was asked if No. 5 Alabama would be one of the 4 College Football Playoff teams at the end of the season.
On this Saturday’s edition of College GameDay, ESPN analyst Lee Corso revealed his top four teams in the country. Unsurprisingly, Corso believes Georgia is the best team in college football. He has been saying that for the past few weeks, which makes sense when you see how dominant Kirby Smart’s defense has been.
The Clemson Insider wanted to pass along some updates on the nation's top prospect in the 2023 class, following his visit to The Valley on Saturday. As we all know by now, the Tigers played host to Arch
We’re a little less than two months away from the 2021 SEC Championship Game, but ESPN’s Paul Finebaum has already unveiled his prediction for this year’s conference championship. During this Saturday’s edition of SEC Nation, Finebaum and the rest of the crew discussed who’s the best team in the country...
It was a wild week in college football in Week 9, and there are some teams who are set for an upset as we start the November stretch run. There was upset after upset after upset this past week in college football. No National Title contender got knocked off its perch, but two top-ten teams in Ole Miss and Iowa were knocked off. The Hawkeyes were taken out by unranked Wisconsin. Michigan failed again, which really shouldn’t be that surprising at this point. Iowa State couldn’t stay ranked for very long. Plus, the roller coaster ride that comes with rooting for Kentucky football continued with a loss to Mississippi State.
The first College Football Playoff rankings of the season were released Tuesday night. The SEC had seven of the top 10 spots, including the biggest surprise of the night: Alabama at No. 2. The Crimson Tide were the highest-ranked 1-loss team in the field and ahead of 3 high-profile unbeatens...
During his Zoom conference call with reporters on Sunday evening, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney updated the injury statuses of Phil Mafah, Will Putnam and Mason Trotter Trotter started his third
Cincinnati, College Football Playoff, Luke Fickell, Notre Dame Fighting Irish football, Justin Casterline. For the first time since the College Football Playoff was established in 2014, there was some real, genuine hope that Cincinnati would make history as the first Group of 5 team to make the top four. How...
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Over the last two days, the process of getting Riverfront Stadium's field ready to host the Kansas Jayhawk Conference's football championship has almost wrapped up. KAKE Sports has been on hand for a behind-the-scenes look. "I said okay, I'll talk to my groundskeeper. And when he...
Check out a video previewing Saturday's ACC clash between Clemson and No. 23 Pittsburgh on Saturday afternoon on ESPN. Video Description: The Clemson Tigers take on the Pitt Panthers on the road at Heinz Field for the first time in program history on Saturday afternoon. The Panthers are clicking on
Clemson's Myles Murphy blocked the extra point on FSU's first score to keep it 6-3 Seminoles in the first half last week, and the Seminoles' coaches seem to contend that Murphy engaged the long snapper on the block in a way that should've been a flag. As is typical for...
2023 Gardendale, Alabama defensive lineman Kelby Collins named Clemson among his top schools on Thursday. Collins has a complete top-8 of Clemson, Alabama, Texas A&M, Florida, Texas, Georgia, Auburn and South Carolina. He added a Clemson offer on the first day the Tigers handed out 2023 offers back
Week 8 of the college football season is one of the quieter ones, with no matchup of ranked teams anywhere. But that doesn’t prevent coaches from cautioning their players from looking ahead to what is a blockbuster schedule next week. Clemson (plus-3) at No. 23 Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m., ESPN. It...
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney says the blame rests on himself for the 4-3 the Tigers are in through seven games after a 27-17 loss at No. 23 Pitt. Clemson dropped its second ACC game of the season, which makes any run at a seventh-straight ACC title difficult now. The Tigers head coach points the blame
Clemson wide receiver commit Adam Randall received a major honor on Wednesday. The four-star Myrle Beach (SC) product was named a Mr. Football finalist as one of the best players in South Carolina this season. Randall has tallied 780 receiving yards and eight touchdowns, with five rushing scores and
I lean towards yes, but this box score makes me wary of dethroning Stoudt as to Clemson WOAT: https://www.espn.com/college-football/boxscore/_/gameId/400547748. Get box score updates on the Clemson Tigers vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets football game. 2 Pick Sixes! As many INTs as completed passes! QBR of .1!! Fewer passing yards than...
'WRU' is a walking wounded group in 2021. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney shared some tough news on the offensive side as he confirmed that receiver Frank Ladson had season-ending groin surgery Thursday. Swinney hopes that receivers Joseph Ngata (Covid) and E.J. Williams (knee) will be back next wee
Clemson senior defensive end Justin Foster has had his season cut short due to injury. Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney said on Sunday that Foster is out for the season now. Foster had retired from football after struggles with recuperating from long-haul Covid, but feeling better earlier this year, h
Clemson lost a tough ACC road game against Pittsburgh on Saturday. This was the first loss by 10+ points for Clemson against an ACC opponent since 2014 versus Georgia Tech (53 games). It was also the fifth straight game with 21 or fewer points for the first time since 1994. It was an eventful game a
