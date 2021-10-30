Victoria ISD receives State’s highest fiscal accountability rating

VICTORIA, Texas – On Thursday, Oct. 28, Victoria I.S.D. held a public hearing to review the School FIRST report at the regular V.I.S.D. School Board meeting.

According to V.I.S.D. officials, V.I.S.D. received an “A” rating for “Superior Achievement” under the School Financial Accountability Rating System of Texas (FIRST). The “Superior Achievement” rating is the State of Texas’ highest designation. It demonstrates the quality of Victoria I.S.D.’s financial management and reporting system.

School FIRST, a financial accountability system for Texas school districts, is in its 18th year. It was developed by the Texas Education Agency (TEA) in response to Senate Bill 875 of the 76th Texas Legislature in 1999 and amendments under House Bill 5 of the 83rd Texas Legislature during regular season in 2013.

School FIRST’s primary goal is to achieve quality performance in the management of school districts’ financial resources. The goal is important due to the complexity of accounting associated with Texas’ school finance system. Victoria I.S.D. has received an “A” rating for two years in a row now.

“We are very pleased with Victoria ISD’s School FIRST rating,” said Randy Meyer, Chief Financial Officer for VISD. “This rating shows that our district is making the most of our taxpayers’ dollars. This rating shows that Victoria’s schools are accountable not only for student learning but also for achieving these results cost-effectively and efficiently.”

TEA assigns one of four financial accountability ratings to Texas school districts including:

“A” for “Superior Achievement,”

“B” for “Above-Standard Achievement,”

“C” for “Standard Achievement” and

“F” for “Substantial Achievement.”

You can view the presentation by visiting https://victoriaisdtx.new.swagit.com/videos/142529, Public Meeting.

