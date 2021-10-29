CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 best breakfast recipes to start Thanksgiving off the right way

By Julie Sprankles
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

As Thanksgiving approaches, everyone’s talking turkey. Like, literally — Thanksgiving dinner gets all the glory. But you know what deserves just as much fanfare? Thanksgiving breakfast. Waiting all day to be grateful for the food you’re stuffing in your gullet is fine. Tradition, even. But there’s something to be said for the instant gratification that comes with waking up and enjoying a cozy Thanksgiving meal first thing in the morning.

Of course, not just any ol’ breakfast will do. For such a food-centric holiday, you need something befitting of its autumnal vibes. And if you’re in search of a few ideas to get this new tradition underway (we’re speaking it into existence), look no further than the following recipes you’ll definitely give thanks for come Thanksgiving morning.

Orange Cranberry French Toast Bake

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43F60D_0ch8Xpc700
Orange Cranberry French Toast Bake. Charissa Kennedy, MakeItGrateful.com

There’s never a bad time for French toast, but this particular version is the stuff fall dreams are made of. Cranberries and oranges give it festive flavor, while goat cheese makes for an unexpected surprise. Coupled with the fact this French toast is made using fresh croissants, you can’t ask for much more in a Thanksgiving morning recipe.

Get the recipe >>

Pumpkin Bundt Cake with Brown Sugar Glaze & Pecans

Let them eat cake! Everyone knows bundt cake is perfectly acceptable for breakfast (it’s us, we’re everyone), and that’s doubly true when the bundt cake tastes like pumpkin pie. A brown sugar glaze and toasted pecans add a touch of decadence, true. But what are the holidays for if not living a little?

Get the recipe >>

Honey and Cream Cranberry Bread

There’s something about homemade baked bread that feels like a must-have during the holiday season. This recipe really amps up the cozy fall feels with the addition of warm honey, heavy cream, and cranberries. Besides, honey and cream cranberry bread just sounds heavenly, doesn’t it?

Get the recipe >>

Keto Pumpkin Spice Churros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wh54y_0ch8Xpc700
Pumpkin spice churros drizzled with pumpkin sauce in a bowl. Ryan Turner, MakeItGrateful.com

Who says churros can only be dessert? These churros are low-carb, have no added sugar, and the star ingredient is pumpkin — so, heretofore, it’s basically health food. Okay, so not quite but still… can you imagine your little ones’ faces when they wake up on Thanksgiving morning to pumpkin spice churros?

Get the recipe >>

More: 3 three-ingredient cranberry recipes

Sweet Potato Oatmeal with Pecan Crumble

The wait until Thanksgiving dinner can feel torturously long, especially since you don’t want to eat too much early in the day and spoil your appetite. That makes this sweet potato oatmeal with pecan crumble a smart pick. It has the festive flavors you love (it’s like sweet potato pudding’s healthier cousin) and will keep you satiated until turkey time.

Get the recipe >>

Biscuit Waffles with Turkey and Gravy

Speaking of turkey, you don’t really have to wait until later in the day to get a taste. This genius recipe starts with putting biscuit batter in your waffle maker, so you know it’s gonna be good. The addition of turkey and gravy turns it into breakfast nirvana. Bonus? It’s even better the morning after Thanksgiving.

Get the recipe >>

Sweet Potato Pecan Rolls

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pKryH_0ch8Xpc700
Sweet potato pecan roll with drizzling frosting. David Flores, MakeItGrateful.com

We all know cinnamon rolls are delicious. The same goes for virtually anything with sweet potatoes. So, prepare to fall head over heels in love with sweet potato pecan rolls. Ooey-gooey and sweet but not cloying, they’re the best of both worlds. Did you expect anything less from a recipe that includes brown sugar, sweet potato, cinnamon rolls, and a ton of pecans?

Get the recipe >>

Mini Eggnog Baked Oatmeal Muffins

We don’t know about you, but we count down the days each year until eggnog season. So, you can be sure we’re on the lookout for any way to use this creamy, dreamy drink in, well, everything. With the heartiness of oatmeal and a hint of eggnog, these mini-muffins prove to be a worthy bake.

Get the recipe >>

More: 11 Unique Thanksgiving side dishes to add to your menu

Low-Carb Coffee Cake

The base of the coffee cake is made with two gluten-free flours, so you get the benefits of both — a bit of the almond’s nuttiness, and a little rich sweetness from the coconut.

The finished cake has a soft and crumbly texture. And while traditional coffee cake doesn’t actually have coffee in it, for a little bonus deliciousness, this one does.

Get the recipe >>

Sweet Potato Pancakes with Fried Eggs and Turkey Gravy

Not everyone is a fan of sweet treats for breakfast. If you gravitate more toward a savory plate in the morning, you won’t find a better fit than sweet potato pancakes with fried eggs and turkey gravy. This recipe could also be great for post-holiday mornings, when that heapin’ hunk of turkey in the fridge is begging to be used up.

Get the recipe >>

Pumpkin Crepes with Ricotta Filling

They’re pumpkin crepes. With ricotta filling. And topped with whipped cream, pecans and, if you dare, tiny marshmallows. We don’t really have to hard-sell you on whipping up a batch of these for Thanksgiving breakfast, do we?

Get the recipe >>

Need some extra caffeine to get through the holidays? Learn how to make the first ever coffee-inspired tea.

This article originally appeared on Grateful: 10 best breakfast recipes to start Thanksgiving off the right way

