Fort Bragg soldier dies unexpectedly during physical training

Fort Bragg is mourning the loss of a soldier.

Sgt. 1st Class Calvin Rockward was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne).

The post said that Rockward, 38, died Wednesday after a sudden, unexpected medical event during physical fitness training.

"Sgt. 1st Class Rockward was a warrior," said Col. Ryan Ehrler, commander of 1st SFG (A). "An accomplished, respected, and loved Special Forces soldier and teammate, Cal was also kind-hearted and cared deeply about his family. He always put a smile on the face of every person he encountered. We collectively mourn the loss of our brother and honor his service to the nation, and our deepest condolences go to Sgt. 1st Class Rockward's family."

Rockward is originally from Jacksonville, Florida. He enlisted in the Army in 2004.

He is survived by his wife and daughter.