Phoenix Children’s hospital to book child vaccine appointments

The state’s largest children’s hospital network will start to book COVID-19 vaccine appointments for children ages five to 11 on November 15, according to officials with Phoenix Children’s hospital.

ABC15 has learned that four of the 12 pediatric locations will give vaccine appointments at their offices.

Those locations include:

Phoenix Children's Pediatrics - Dobson Village , 205 S. Dobson Rd., Ste 1, Chandler, AZ 85224, Phone: 602-933-3480

, 205 S. Dobson Rd., Ste 1, Chandler, AZ 85224, Phone: 602-933-3480 Phoenix Children's Pediatrics - Val Vista Lakes , 1546 N. Parkway Dr, Ste 101, Gilbert, AZ 85234, Phone: 602-933-3960

, 1546 N. Parkway Dr, Ste 101, Gilbert, AZ 85234, Phone: 602-933-3960 Phoenix Children's Pediatrics – Cottonwood , 800 Cove Pkwy., Cottonwood, AZ 86326, Phone: 928-649-3003

, 800 Cove Pkwy., Cottonwood, AZ 86326, Phone: 928-649-3003 Phoenix Children’s Pediatrics- Paradise Valley , 4848 E Cactus Rd #620 Scottsdale, AZ 85254 Phone:602-933-6335

Sam Garman, a father of three children, in the east Valley tells ABC15 he was actually surprised to learn that his pediatrician office through Phoenix Children’s will not offer the vaccine on-site to his kids, “the thing that I think I was most disappointed about is that PCH has the reach and the respectability among parents in the Phoenix area, and they’re not using that reach responsibly in my opinion.”

Phoenix Children’s website had no mention of their vaccine plan until it was posted Friday afternoon, which informed parents that they will only be vaccinating established patients.

“Phoenix Children’s Pediatrics will begin scheduling appointments the week of November 15 at these locations. If your child is a current patient at any Phoenix Children’s Pediatrics location, you will be able to schedule an appointment at one of these locations,” the website stated.

Officials with PCH also added where parents can find more information on the vaccine and how to find an appointment near them, click here.

State health officials with the Arizona Department of Health Services say they will add pediatric locations to their vaccine finder map once approval is given.

You will be able to find those providers on the vaccine map here.

A spokesperson for Maricopa County’s department of health tells ABC15 that as of now they have 103 providers that will receive vaccine distribution.

As of Friday, there were a total of 92,400 doses that were ordered through MCDPH.