It's Not Business As Usual Post-COVID For Ex-Cal player Jaylen Brown

Brown said he’s talked with other players who have been through this, but suggested that it affects everyone differently.

For teammate Jayson Tatum, who battled COVID last January, Brown said the issue afterward was breathing.

“I really focused on my breathing when I was in quarantine but my recovery has not been the usual kind of recovery. I usually go through a routine and that routine works,” Brown said. “I’ve been doing it for a couple years. I still have some lingering joint pain, I still have fatigue in my body. And I think that COVID is probably one of the main reasons.”

Brown talked about pushing through this challenge, through, and making whatever changes are necessary.

“I’ve got to get over the hump, get my body to where I can feel like Jaylen . . . feel like Jaylen out there every single game,” he said. That’s what I’m trying to do. Whether I’m making or missing shots, just running up and down the court unimpeded is what I want to focus on.”

Brown is averaging 24.5 points in the four games he has played. He sat out Boston’s opener.

The Celtics return to action Saturday against the Wizards.

Cover photo of Jaylen Brown by Jim Dedmon, USA Today

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo