It's Not Business As Usual Post-COVID For Ex-Cal player Jaylen Brown

CalSportsReport
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4atUUP_0ch8XjYz00

Brown said he’s talked with other players who have been through this, but suggested that it affects everyone differently.

For teammate Jayson Tatum, who battled COVID last January, Brown said the issue afterward was breathing.

“I really focused on my breathing when I was in quarantine but my recovery has not been the usual kind of recovery. I usually go through a routine and that routine works,” Brown said. “I’ve been doing it for a couple years. I still have some lingering joint pain, I still have fatigue in my body. And I think that COVID is probably one of the main reasons.”

Brown talked about pushing through this challenge, through, and making whatever changes are necessary.

“I’ve got to get over the hump, get my body to where I can feel like Jaylen . . . feel like Jaylen out there every single game,” he said. That’s what I’m trying to do. Whether I’m making or missing shots, just running up and down the court unimpeded is what I want to focus on.”

Brown is averaging 24.5 points in the four games he has played. He sat out Boston’s opener.

The Celtics return to action Saturday against the Wizards.

Cover photo of Jaylen Brown by Jim Dedmon, USA Today

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo

hotnewhiphop.com

Jaylen Brown Reveals Lingering Side-Effects OF COVID-19

About three weeks ago, it was revealed that Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown had tested positive for COVID-19. He is one of the best players on the team and he is a key part of their success. As a result, his diagnosis was very concerning to the team and fans, as there was this fear that he wouldn't be available to start the season.
NBA
CelticsBlog

Jaylen Brown questionable against Rockets

Health isn’t a virtue often bestowed upon the Boston Celtics, so you shouldn’t be shocked to hear that Jaylen Brown has been downgraded to questionable for Sunday’s game against the Houston Rockets with left patella tendinopathy. We first learned of Brown’s knee issues back in February, when then-President of Basketball...
NBA
MassLive.com

Celtics’ Jaylen Brown, Romeo Langford out for Sunday’s game against Rockets

The Celtics being at full strength lasted for one game, but one of their starters will be out for the 7 p.m. Sunday game against the Houston Rockets. Jaylen Brown, who was listed as questionable on Saturday’s injury report, was downgraded to out because of left patella tendinopathy. Romeo Langford also joined Brown as unavailable after being a late scratch Sunday with left calf tightness.
NBA
MassLive.com

Celtics’ Jaylen Brown will start, play in Wednesday’s season opener against New York, per Ime Udoka

NEW YORK — The Celtics are a step closer to full strength and they’ll have both their All-Stars available for Wednesday’s season opener against the Knicks. Boston coach Ime Udoka said Jaylen Brown, who was questionable for the game, will play in the 7:30 p.m. game at Madison Square Garden. Udoka added Brown will likely see shorter stretches of minutes after having to go through his 10-day quarantine.
NBA
celticslife.com

Jaylen Brown back and Grant Williams getting a start in tonight's season opener

As expected center Robert Williams and point guard Marcus Smart will Jayson Tatum in tonight's starting line-up versus old friends Kemba Walker, Evan Fournier, and the New York Knicks. Al Horford is still out due to COVID, but in a welcome surprise Jaylen Brown will be back tonight. That leaves...
NBA
art19.com

Overreactions to Boston's wild season-opener, plus a chat with Jaylen Brown

The Celtics Talk podcast from NBC Sports Boston is hosted by Insider Chris Forsberg. Guests include players, coaches, management and media members from around the NBA. New episodes drop every week. Boston.com's Tom Westerholm joins Chris Forsberg on the podcast and they react to the Celtics heartbreaking double overtime loss...
NBA
