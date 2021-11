Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. We got to see even more of the upcoming Gran Turismo game this week via a "behind the scenes" video featuring everyone's favorite part of the GT games: The cars. The teaser is narrated by creator of the series, Kazunori Yamauchi, and focuses on how car collecting is an important part of car culture that "Gran Turismo" looks set to address with it's over 400 in-game vehicles at launch. UItimately, though, the teaser is really about the visuals, so you should check it out for yourself just below.

