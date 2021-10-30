CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

10 Ways to Protect Your Best Clients from Your Competitors

CPA Trendlines
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn every market, CPA firms have a wish list of clients they would like to have. Clients will change accountants for all kinds of reasons. Some changes are natural, like new decision makers, new owners and new lenders. Others change because of service. Are You Overthinking an M&A Deal?...

cpatrendlines.com

Comments / 0

Related
CPA Trendlines

Five Ways to Measure Partner Potential

Read your firm’s cultural blueprint. What conclusions can you draw from your knowledge of how the promotion system works in your firm that you need to keep in mind?. Three Questions to Evaluate Firm Culture | Make Firm Culture Work for You | Sailing the Seven C’s to Partner | You Can’t Land Your Next Client without This | If You’re Selling, You’re Doing It Wrong.
ECONOMY
beincrypto.com

How to Best Protect Your Money From Hackers as Crypto Markets Boom

“I got hacked and don’t even know how it happened,” mourned one crypto user on Twitter. “I left my wallet open in my browser on MetaMask and they got into my wallet. Lost all saitama, floki and hokk.”. A small crypto investor, @ltjyaussie says he has always been careful with...
MARKETS
CPA Trendlines

Yes, You Need Another Partner

Here are nine reasons why. Before we get too far, we must answer a basic question: Why would a CPA firm ever want to make someone a partner in the first place? Why would it want to share profits with more people?. Six Big Mistakes in Succession Planning | What...
ECONOMY
advisorhub.com

4 ways technology makes your client experience more personal, not less

Remember when the “robo-advisor” was supposed to take over the financial advice industry? It didn’t happen, at least not in the way that pundits predicted. That’s because high-net-worth individuals like being able to talk to a real person. They value their advisor’s ability to explain investments, help them set goals, and talk through their unique circumstances. The personal matters.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Success#Manager Operations
Vancouver Business Journal

Ramp up cybersecurity best practices to protect your business from cyberattacks

It’s been nearly two years since many businesses transitioned to remote work due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some have ended their leases and made the shift permanent, while others are offering hybrid options to employees. Whatever your company stance is on remote work, one fact is clear: business owners can’t afford to ignore the ever-increasing threat of cyberattacks.
ECONOMY
CPA Trendlines

Accounting Will Never Be the Same

Next up: creating capacity. While we don’t know for sure what the profession will look like post-pandemic, I’m confident it won’t look the same as it did prior. Some of the primary areas that I think will be different going forward:. Remote work: The demand for more flexibility and remote...
SMALL BUSINESS
lastheplace.com

6 Key Ways You Should Protect Your Restaurant In LA

Running a restaurant in LA is a great way to make money, as it is a culturally diverse place and you will find a market for a variety of dining experiences. You need to take measures to protect it, however, because there are many variables in the industry at any given time that may affect you if you’re not careful. The following are six ways you should protect your restaurant business, so take note of them and incorporate those you haven’t.
RESTAURANTS
CPA Trendlines

Three Types of Family Offices for the Wealthy

ALSO: Three drivers of exceptionalism. When it comes to their financial and personal lives, the wealthy are increasingly attracted to the family office model. At the very high end, there is a strong preference to create a single-family office. For the wealthy for whom the costs of a single-family office are unreasonable or do not want the management or oversight responsibilities, there are multi-family offices and virtual family offices.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Longevity
modernsalon.com

Protecting Your Work Online

When nail artist Sigourney Nuñez (@nailartbysig) saw a direct message from an Instagram follower letting her know that a huge fast fashion brand had ripped her off, she was confused. Nuñez read the message, which said that the follower saw a picture on the company’s website of Nuñez’s “ghostie” nail art, and they were using it to sell decals — which look almost identical to the design Nuñez created — for $2.00 a package.
SKIN CARE
CPA Trendlines

Check the ROI of New Tools

Innovation is great when it’s for the right reasons. Depending on your age, you may or may not remember Lotus 1-2-3. It was a hugely popular spreadsheet program back in the ’80s and early ’90s that was eventually taken over by Excel. If we had been “married” to Lotus 1-2-3 at that time, we may have gone out of business because we wouldn’t have been able to react fast enough.
COMPUTERS
Massage Mag.com

Protect Your Massage Practice and Your Clients with These 10 Forms & Documents

Using certain forms and documents in your massage practice reflects professionalism and integrity. Such material also builds trust and boundaries while improving communication with, and compliance by, clients. Here are 10 of the most important forms to use in your massage practice. Take the time to review your current forms...
FITNESS
CPA Trendlines

Five Ways to Get Better Clients

Psst… It works for finding new hires, too. There are many great things about getting better client referrals. First, referrals have a built-in trust that helps you move through the sales process faster. Second, there’s almost no marketing cost involved. Third, they tend to make a better long-term client. 11...
ECONOMY
CPA Trendlines

Staffing Shortage Cripples Growth at 40% of Firms

In the U.S., tax and accounting firms are adding jobs at a robust 7% rate, but that’s still short of what’s needed. From Arizona to Zimbabwe, and Dublin to Cinncinatti, tax and accounting firms are telling CPA Trendlines that they are so short of staff they’re turning away new business.
ECONOMY
santaclaritamagazine.com

Protecting Your Home and Your Wallet

In today’s economy, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) consumers and businesses are trying to find ways to protect themselves against unexpected repair bills. GW Richardson’s customers are discovering an easy and affordable way to maintain their systems and prevent any surprises: maintenance agreements. These offer peace-of-mind and increased protection against costly breakdowns. When your furnace or air conditioner runs efficiently, you save energy, which equals money in your pocket. Maintenance Agreements are a smart way to ensure that no matter what the weather, your home and business comfort system will be at peak performance exactly when you need it. Typical maintenance agreements include scheduled tune-ups, cleanings, and inspections for the term indicated on the agreement.
HOME & GARDEN
Jennifer Ressmann

What Is The Best Online Way To Get More Clients For Your Business?

The best ways to get more clients for your business are going to be different for almost everyone. There are a lot of different types of businesses out there and depending on how you can reach your clientele or prospects will help assist you in the first step to getting more clients. It's going to be different for many businesses regarding what is the best online way to get more clients for your business.
thebossmagazine.com

Best channels to have effective communication with your clients

Strong communication helps foster strong relationships with clients. Communication channels play an essential role in customer relationships. Your communication manner indicates your proficiency and builds reputation. So it’s important to find a way to connect to any kind of client. For instance, young people prefer to communicate via messages and social media while older clients favor personal meetings or calls.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
entrepreneurstime.com

How to Use What Your Competitor is Doing Well to Improve Your Business

It’s time to check out the competition!! In school it may have been called cheating, but in the business world it’s just good old-fashioned market research!. Find out where your competitors are advertising, spy on their sales funnels, and see how you can replicate any of their good ideas that appear to be working well. There are many online tools to find out what ads and keywords your competitors are using. There’s also a couple of basic ways to see what your competitors are up to – follow them on social media and subscribe to their blogs and newsletters. If they have smaller priced items, you may choose to purchase one of their items to see what their purchase process is like, whether they offer upsells, what those are and what their follow up process is to a sale. See what they are doing really well and look for how you can replicate it or adapt it to your business.
ECONOMY
Telegraph

How to protect your investments, property, savings and pension from rising inflation

Policymakers could take urgent action to ease fears that excessive inflation will damage Britain’s post-coronavirus recovery. Inflation reached 3.1pc in September after furniture, household goods and food all pushed the average level of prices and pulled down the value of money. The Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee has said...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Report: Future-Proofing the Fashion Business Begins with Flexibility

As the fashion industry endures a period of unprecedented unpredictability, responsiveness and adaptability will separate companies that successfully swim through the storm from those that sink. With the situation changing almost daily and lengthening lead times, accurately predicting demand at the start of long production cycles has become a greater challenge. And between Covid-19 outbreaks in factories and shipping delays, it is now up in the air whether goods will be finished or make it to their destination on time. Once merchandise is made, planning out inventory allocation for fulfillment is now more complex since shoppers are switching between multiple channels. The...
BEAUTY & FASHION
CPA Trendlines

What Makes a Great Partnership

Download and preview free sample pages (PDF) This handbook will help your firm create a partnership that is truly a winning team. Or your money back. That’s the CPA Trendlines guarantee. Take 30 days to study “What Makes a Great Partnership,” and if you’re not 100% satisfied that it has the power to change your firm, then simply return it for a full money-back refund. No questions asked. No hassle no problem. That’s how confident we are in August J. Aquila’s formula for success.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy