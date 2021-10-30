CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falmouth, MI

Salvation Army Hosting Ed Kellogg Food Drive

By Taylor Morris
9&10 News
9&10 News
 5 days ago
The holidays are quickly, which means it’s the season of giving.

The Salvation Army is hosting its Ed Kellogg Food Drive through Saturday. You can donate food at the Walmart, Family Fare and Save-A-Lot in Cadillac, Roger’s in Lake City and Ebel’s in Falmouth.

The food donated will help with the Salvation Army’s Thanksgiving food boxes.

Last year, the Salvation Army was able to provide 413 people with food boxes for the holiday.

Applications for the Salvation Army’s holiday boxes are available until Nov. 12.

ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

