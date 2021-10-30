Salvation Army Hosting Ed Kellogg Food Drive

The holidays are quickly, which means it’s the season of giving.

The Salvation Army is hosting its Ed Kellogg Food Drive through Saturday. You can donate food at the Walmart, Family Fare and Save-A-Lot in Cadillac, Roger’s in Lake City and Ebel’s in Falmouth.

The food donated will help with the Salvation Army’s Thanksgiving food boxes.

Last year, the Salvation Army was able to provide 413 people with food boxes for the holiday.

Applications for the Salvation Army’s holiday boxes are available until Nov. 12.