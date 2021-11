“Parents” today released its list of 50 of the best toys for 2021. The toys are selected by the editors after a research process and tested by kids. “Toy shopping is happening early this year and we know supply chain challenges are top of mind for parents,” said Julia Edelstein, “Parents” editor in chief. “That’s why the 2021 toy list is bigger than ever, featuring 50 kid- and expert-approved options that will make the holiday season extra special for your family. You’re guaranteed to find something for every child.”

SHOPPING ・ 10 HOURS AGO