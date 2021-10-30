Maryland lawmaker fined for joining legislative meetings from operating room

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Five Republican lawmakers from Maryland’s three westernmost counties have sent letters to West Virginia legislative leaders asking if the state would consider adding their jurisdictions.
Lawmakers from Allegany, Garrett and Washington counties, all bordering West Virginia, signed the letters, which both say that seceding from Maryland and joining West Virginia would be “mutually beneficial for both states and for our local constituencies.”
In a news release with the letters, Washington County Del. William Wivell’s office said, “This letter is generated as a result of various constituent requests over the years.”
Dels. Wivell (District 2A) and Mike McKay (District 1C)...
