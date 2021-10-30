CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Maryland lawmaker fined for joining legislative meetings from operating room

By WJLA Staff
Post Register
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJLA) — The Maryland Board of Physicians has reprimanded State Delegate Dr. Terri Hill who attended legislative meetings on Zoom from an operating room....

