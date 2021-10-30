Rare view of northern lights possible for several states this Halloween weekend

A frosty, wet and windy weekend can be expected for many as temperatures begin to dip across the UK as winter weather fast approaches.Cooler weather with some sunny spells and showers are likely for Tuesday and Wednesday, with the coldest and wettest weather expected in the north and west of the UK.Helen Roberts, a meteorologist with the Met Office, expects warmer temperatures in the south with a high of 11 or 12 degrees, but single figures elsewhere.On Wednesday, a northerly wind will bring with it a cold breeze and temperatures approaching freezing. Further showers are also likely to begin in...

