NFL

Chiefs legend to be inducted in Ring of Honor before Monday Night Football game

By Heidi Schmidt
FOX 2
FOX 2
 5 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs fans will want to stay in their seats at halftime during Monday Night’s Football game against the New York Giants.

That’s when the Chiefs plan to induct former center Tim Grunhard into the Chiefs Hall of Fame and Ring of Honor before kickoff. There will be a special ceremony for the event.

Grunhard was the Chiefs center for 11 seasons. During that time he appeared in 169 games, starting 164 of those. He also head a streak of 20 straight starts from Sept. 5, 1993 – Oct. 29, 2000, the fourth-longest in franchise history. Grunhard was named to the Pro Bowl following the 1999 season.

“In 11 seasons with the club, Tim was a stalwart on one of the most talented offensive line groups in franchise history. Known for his toughness and grit, Tim helped pave the way for Marty Schottenheimer’s physical running attack that was a staple of Chiefs football in the 1990s. Off the field, Tim showed a commitment to serving the community throughout his career, and his dedication to Kansas City has continued well after his playing days,” Clark Hunt, Chiefs Chairman, and CEO, said.

Grunhard is the 50th individual and 46th player to earn the honor, according to the Chiefs. He will also serve as the Drum Honoree during the game Monday night.

In addition to the induction ceremony, 75 former Chiefs players are expected to attend the game as part of the team’s annual Legends Game.

FOX 2

FOX 2

