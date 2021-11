LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A man is facing murder charges after another man was fatally stabbed in Lakewood Saturday, according to the Lakewood Police Department. Police said just before 7 a.m. Saturday, they were called to a home on West Jewell Circle, which is in the area of Jewell Avenue and Utah Avenue. The caller reported that their roommate had fainted, according to police. The victim, 20-year-old Rodrigo Villa-Espinoza of Lakewood, was taken to the hospital, where he died.

LAKEWOOD, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO