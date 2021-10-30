Netflix Employees Who Protested Dave Chappelle Special File Unfair Labor Charge Against Streamer

The drama, based on the 2011 film of the same name, was renewed for Season 3 back in July 2020. The new season is scheduled to debut on Nov. 24. The third season continues the journey of the titular young woman, played by Esmé Creed-Miles, who was created by the sinister organization Utrax and trained to be an assassin. Hanna is now secretly trying to destroy Utrax from the inside and free herself from its grasp with the help of her previous nemesis, former-CIA agent Marissa Wiegler (Mireille Enos). Together they have coerced high-ranking Utrax agent John Carmichael (Dermot Mulroney) into aiding their mission, but her fellow young assassins, Sandy (Áine Rose Daly) and Jules (Gianna Kiehl), as well as new foes, including former military man and intelligence operative, Gordon Evans (Ray Liotta), are starting to suspect Hanna’s plot. As Hanna moves closer to her goal, she begins to uncover not only a world-changing agenda but the true power behind Utrax that stands between her and freedom.

