CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

The Dark Side of Celebrity Charity | Cracked Explains

By Editorials
Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

From solving world hunger to addressing bovine artificial insemination, A-list celebs like Scarlett Johansson and Craigslist...

cheezburger.com

Comments / 0

Related
insideedition.com

The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes Over the Years

When it comes to clothing, makeup, and appearance, many celebrities are known for putting on a show for fans and Hollywood. And during the Halloween season, they take those visuals to new heights. Over the years, stars like Heidi Klum, Kim Kardashian, Cardi B, Kelly Clarkson, Janet Jackson, and more...
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Is That Rihanna? 7 Halloween Celebrity Beauty Looks to Try

Do you know what's lame? RSVP'ing to a Halloween party, forgetting that you did that, and then throwing on some cat ears last minute and calling that a costume. Why go through all that sheepish awkwardness at the party, laughing at your lack of originality, when this year has produced some of the best in celebrity beauty looks? But, of course, you don't have to go all out and get a ballgown either. Do you have a red dress and some red lipstick? All you have to do is buy some clip-in micro bangs and– Wow, are you, Megan Fox, at the Met Gala? Below, find all the inspo and necessary purchases to make this year's Halloween costumes iconic.
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

Lizzo Dressed As Baby Yoda For Halloween And You Need To See It To Believe It

There’s almost no one who can slay the Halloween game as much as Lizzo, and she took it to the next level for 2021. The singer, who posted her out-of-this-world costume on Instagram on Saturday, Oct. 30, decided to take on a Star Wars theme and pay tribute to the internet’s favorite little creature. Inspired by the most iconic character of Disney+’s The Mandalorian, Lizzo’s Baby Yoda Halloween costume will make your jaw drop.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian West
Person
Caitlyn Jenner
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Wyclef Jean
Person
Jon Gosselin
Cosmopolitan

Lizzo wore a Baby Yoda costume for Halloween and we're honestly obsessed

Singing sensation and all round inspiring force, Lizzo, wore the most amazing, cute and creative Halloween costume this year and we are completely floored. Taking to Instagram on Saturday night (October 30), Lizzo left fans in a state of shock when she posted a snap of herself looking completely unrecognisable.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Michael Jackson’s Son Bigi, 19, Looks So Grown Up As He Discusses Climate Change In Rare Interview

Blanket Jackson, who now goes by Bigi, spoke about how he’s carrying on his late father’s legacy by using his platform for climate change awareness. Over a decade after Michael Jackson‘s death, the late pop star’s 19-year-old son Blanket “Bigi” Jackson is helping spread awareness about climate change. Bigi, who was born Prince Michael Jackson II, spoke about climate change and the COP26 summit in a rare interview with Good Morning Britain on Oct. 31 at his brother Prince Jackson‘s Thriller Night Halloween Party in California, which raises funds for the Heal Los Angeles Foundation. “I do think it’s important that we all know about it,” Bigi said about climate change. “I think we have some work to do but our generation knows how important it is.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
AOL Corp

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Want a Baby Together 'Without Any Doubt'

A new chapter! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are planning to expand their family post-engagement. “They will have a baby together without any doubt, it’s just a matter of when and how,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “Ideally, Kourtney would like a natural birth. She’s confident it won’t be a problem because she’s always been lucky to conceive naturally and has taken great care of herself physically. … Certainly though, she and Travis want to bring their own child into the picture, and if she can’t conceive, they’ll look at other alternatives.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dark Side#Charity
Cosmopolitan

Kris Jenner went on a huge rant about Khloé Kardashian

It's no secret that the Kardashian-Jenners are a close-knit family, and Kris Jenner has proven so once again by going on a huge rant about how much she loves daughter Khloé Kardashian. Gushing about Khloé on Instagram, Kris told followers she wanted to share her "love and appreciation" for her...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Charities
Daily Mail

Tori Spelling feels 'trapped' in her marriage to Dean McDermott and 'wants a divorce' after fight... but she REFUSES to address woes when questioned on Wendy Williams

They have fought for their relationship through the years. But Tori Spelling reportedly feels 'trapped' these days in her marriage to Dean McDermott and 'wants a divorce' after the couple had a recent fight. The couple — who celebrated their 15-year wedding anniversary in May — has 'hit a another...
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
HuffingtonPost

Kim Kardashian Says North West Drags Their House When She's Mad: It's 'So Ugly'

Kids say the darndest things when their parents have an absurdly minimalistic aesthetic. Kim Kardashian revealed in a recent episode of Ellen Degeneres’ digital series “Mom Confessions” that her and Kanye West’s 8-year-old daughter North is not a fan of their home’s decor. The 40-year-old reality star was asked during...
CELEBRITIES
Cheezburger

Cheezburger

Brooklyn, NY
27K+
Followers
19K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

 https://www.cheezburger.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy