Michael Evans is an avid traveler and an accomplished winemaker. It’s the former that led him to Argentina in 2004, on what he thought would be a three-week vacation; his subsequent purchase of a few acres of land in the Uco Valley would lead him to the latter. Fast forward a year and The Vines of Mendoza was born — a modest but luxurious wine club that allowed its members to privately purchase swaths of his vineyard estates and then produce their own Argentine wines with the oversight of Evans’s team.

DRINKS ・ 13 DAYS AGO