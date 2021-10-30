CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How ‘Black Food’ and 4 Color Books are disrupting publishing and modeling change

By Hosted by Evan Kleiman
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBryant Terry, educator and chef-in-residence at the Museum of the African Diaspora, had a vision of representation and diversity in the culinary publishing world. What manifested...

Black food, fermentation, Diwali, and squash

James Beard Award-winning chef and educator Bryant Terry aims to bring BIPOC voices to the forefront of the culinary conversation and debuts the first output from 4 Color Books, the publishing imprint where he serves as editor-in-chief. Then, Sandor Katz logs his fermentation romp around the world. Closer to home, Alex Hozven of The Cultured Pickle Shop in Berkeley talks about how she started producing kraut before the trend to pickle everything within arms reach caught on. Across the Bay, chef Heena Patel recalls childhood memories of Diwali as she prepares her restaurant menu. Finally, correspondent Gillian Ferguson does a double take of Tahitian squash at the farmer’s market.
RECIPES
