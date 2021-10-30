How ‘Black Food’ and 4 Color Books are disrupting publishing and modeling change

Belle Harbor resident, Eileen Carey, has completed her new book “Jamie”; a heartwarming story inspired by her ten grandchildren. According to Carey, “Jamie is the story of a little girl, her rag doll, Josie, and her relationship with her grandpa. Her parents were killed in an automobile accident, and her grandfather, who had nothing but love to give her, raised her. He taught her compassion, sportsmanship, and consideration for others. When their boat sank and they met Teddy, their lives changed forever. Teddy, a rich financier, took them in and helped them get started…You will want to read this story over and over again.”
