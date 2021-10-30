How ‘Black Food’ and 4 Color Books are disrupting publishing and modeling change

Just like every cultural perspective, the Native American experience isn't a monolith and neither is literature written by Native authors. Even the appropriate terminology can differ depending on the individual experience. While many refer to Native people as Native American, the National Museum of the American Indian notes that it's best to use the individual tribal name, when possible. In the United States, Native American is the most common term (and as such, is the one we use here), but many Native people prefer the terms American Indian or Indigenous American. When in doubt, always ask people what they prefer to called.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 6 DAYS AGO