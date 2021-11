Festive finds, food, and fun are all integral to the changing season at the Olympia Farmers Market. Temperatures are dropping like the leaves and sugar plums are beginning to dance in the heads of holiday dreamers. You can trust that your downtown Olympia Farmers Market is geared up to be your place for holiday groceries, gifts and decorations. November and December mean the Market is open on Saturday and Sundays only, but with the same hours, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Santa and helpers will get Shopping Delight Bonus Days on December 22, 23 and 24 (yes, Christmas Eve!). But why wait?!

