Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will send its oldest active champion into battle against its oldest No. 1 contender for a light heavyweight showdown atop the UFC 267 free-per-view fight card — assuming you already subscribe to ESPN+ — this Sat. afternoon (Oct. 30, 2021) on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi. I’m talking, of course, about Jan Blachowicz vs. Teixeira, a five-round battle that follows the interim bantamweight title fight in the UFC 267 co-main event, where former champion Petr Yan looks to inch his way back to the belt at the expense of No. 3-ranked contender Cory Sandhagen. The winner moves on to face the still-injured Aljamain Sterling at some point in early 2022.

UFC ・ 5 DAYS AGO