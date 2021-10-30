Flood Warning issued for New Castle by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-29 21:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-30 05:26:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/phi. DEC003-300930- /O.NEW.KPHI.FL.W.0087.211030T0135Z-211030T0926Z/ /CHBD1.1.ER.211030T0135Z.211030T0300Z.211030T0325Z.NO/ 831 PM EDT Fri Oct 29 2021 The National Weather Service in Mount Holly...alerts.weather.gov
