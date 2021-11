The scammers are on the prowl in South Jersey lately. If it's not one person trying to pull a fast one on you, it's another, huh?. This time, it's going down in the Hamilton Township (Mays Landing) community of Laureldale. An alert went out to residents urging them not to fall for a text message claiming the fire department is selling t-shirts. If you receive one and it reads like that, you should ignore it.

