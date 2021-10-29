CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Traffic Deaths Jump in First Half of 2021

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore Americans died in traffic accidents in the first six months of 2021 than in any other first-half period since 2006, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation, in a report released Thursday. The report also said more people drove more miles and engaged in risky behavior behind the...

