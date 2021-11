Cash alternatives are investment opportunities that present good cash-generating possibilities for people with normal banking accounts. The financial term ‘alternative’ refers to a resource that can be used as an alternative to something else. In the case of cash alternatives, this refers to investment opportunities. These are great on their own and also make for good additions to your investment portfolio. Investment trends are up-and-coming opportunities that you should be aware of. If you already invest, then these are good alternatives to your normal practices.

