Race for Westchester County legislator in District 15 could be tight

The race for Westchester County legislator in District 15 is looking like it could be tight.

Two years ago, incumbent Ruth Walter won what had been a Republican seat for 14 years. Some of her accomplishments include new senior fitness parks, cameras that capture loud cars and flood mitigation measures.

"I think building on our success so far has been, you know, the environment, small business support," says Walter. "I'm really interested in cybersecurity."

The Republican Party is now trying to take back the seat with James Nolan.

Nolan has been a public figure since his brother Michael Nolan, a rising baseball star, was killed during a drive-by shooting in 2015.

Nolan says he wants to address the rise in crime, property taxes and infrastructure, as well as bring back more senior and children's programs.

Both candidates say they will encourage people to get vaccinated to stop the spread of COVID-19.