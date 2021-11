One person was hospitalized in a shooting in Wyandanch Friday afternoon, police say.

Suffolk police say a group of teenagers got into a fight on Jamaica Avenue just after 2 p.m.

Detectives say family members of the teens showed up and a 40-year-old man was shot by another man.

The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK.

No one else was hurt.

No arrests have been made.