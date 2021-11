The Tesla Model S Plaid was spotted testing at the Nürburgring recently with an aero package equipped. Now, three prototypes have been spotted by our spy photographers on the ‘Ring as well as on the public roads. The highlight, of course, is the aero package and that active rear spoiler, but we also spotted it riding on different tires on the public roads and the track. With the way the testing is going, we think the package will be released soon.

CARS ・ 14 DAYS AGO