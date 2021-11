Will be updated as we receive results. • Helena Capital 45, Great Falls CMR 7: Joey Michelotti ran for two short touchdowns and threw for two more as the Bruins (6-4) opened the playoffs with a romp over the Rustlers (5-5). Michelotti opened the scoring with a 1-yard run in the first quarter and Capital led 31-0 at halftime. He connected on a 16-yard scoring pass to Tom Carter and added a 1-yarder to Tyler Kovick to complete the Bruins' scoring. Jackson Simonson's 17-yard run in the fourth quarter accounted for the only points for CMR, which finished the season losing four straight.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 10 DAYS AGO