Biloxi, MS

Gulf Coast casino buffets slow to come back after COVID-19

WLOX
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProgress had been at a crawl for the new Ground Zero Blues Club on Howard Avenue in Biloxi. But construction work has picked up the pace. And that, in turn, has picked up excitement. Clay Williams updates operations at the Gulfport Biloxi International Airport. Updated: Oct....

Joseph Bannister Sr.
5d ago

The state should force the casinos to have buffets. It’s not about the cost of food, if it was the cost they could just raise the price of the buffet. You just keep your eyes on the Pearl and see what goes in the space that was the buffet. There needs to be a regulatory body that tells the casino what they will have and can’t have. Like the Boomtown not having a hotel or buffet, eventually we’ll have all rundown casinos like the ones off the strip in Vegas. Last week it was reported the casinos had the best year since opening on the coast, over a Billion dollars in profit, not revenue, PROFIT. What we have are casinos dictating to local and state government what they will do and have. That’s why we have a ballpark in the middle of casino row on a busy Hwy 90.

