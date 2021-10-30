CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamden, CT

Hamden PD: Vehicle with 2-year-old inside struck by gunfire

By Isabella Gentile
WTNH
WTNH
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gls4z_0ch8LJNh00

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating after an SUV with a two-year-old child inside was struck by gunfire Thursday night.

At around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, Hamden Police officers responded to the area of Shelton Avenue near Morse Street after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired.

Police said preliminary investigation revealed an SUV was struck by gunfire while traveling on Morse Street. Inside the vehicle were a couple and their two-year-old child, according to police.

Police said the two adults and young child were not struck by the bullet that entered the vehicle. No injuries were reported.

Officers recovered ballistic evidence from inside the vehicle and at the crime scene.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Donald Remillard of the Hamden Police Department Major Crimes Unit at (203) 230-4052.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 7

Mama Karma
4d ago

While I am very happy to hear that that nobody was hurt, when will people in these neighborhoods begin telling the police, where to find these shooters? How many more people have to die, before people begin Helping to clean up their own areas? The police can't do it without our help!

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hamden, CT
Hamden, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
WTNH

Middletown Police seize $100K in drugs, homemade gun while investigating shoplifting complaint

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Middletown Police seized more than $100,000 worth of drugs during an investigation into a shoplifting complaint last week. Officers responded to an East Main Street business on Oct. 29 to investigate a shoplifting complaint. Police arrested 34-year-old Luis Minaya, of Waterbury, for shoplifting. During the investigation, police said officers found Minaya […]
MIDDLETOWN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Hamden Pd#Suv
WTNH

Serious crash shuts down part of Avon Mountain Road

AVON, Conn. (WTNH) — A serious crash has shut down part of Avon Mountain Road Wednesday afternoon. Avon Police said the road, also known as Route 44, is closed due to a crash on the West Hartford side. Police said Waterville and Nod roads are currently open. Drivers are urged to take alternate routes.
AVON, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTNH

WTNH

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy