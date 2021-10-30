CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Even the easily frightened should try playing horror games for Halloween

By Misael Duran
gamepur.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHorror is a wonderful video game genre that too many people skip out on. From my own time with the genre, horror offers unique experiences that aren’t only about being scared. Players might underestimate how brave they can be when it comes to horror games — and I’m saying this as...

www.gamepur.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gamespot

Best Horror Games To Play Right Now

Horror comes in so many tormenting forms. It can be psychological like Alan Wake, ghostly like Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water, or over-the-top and fantastical like Resident Evil Village. Then, there's games so scary, that you'll be wincing every step of the way like in At Dead Of Night. With so many scary games on offer, we put together a list of the best horror games to scare yourself stupid with right now. After all, it is Halloween season.
VIDEO GAMES
bloody-disgusting.com

5 One-Shot Tabletop RPGs For Horror Fans to Play This Halloween

While tabletop RPGs are often most associated with the fantasy genre, there’s a large subset of them that fall squarely in the realm of horror. A spooky RPG night is a perfect plan for Halloween, but it can be hard for people new to the tabletop world to find the right game.
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

'Deadly Premonition' Is the 'Twin Peaks' of Horror Games, and Even Scaredy Cats Should Play It

When David Lynch’s masterpiece Twin Peaks went off the air in 1991, there really wouldn’t be anything else like it for years. This could be said for most of the various types of media created by Lynch, whether it’s film, television, or music; Lynch’s vision and peculiar style are one of a kind, so it's rare when any other type of art out there is able to capture the nature of his work. Luckily, the medium of video games, with its unique potential for disjointed storytelling and creating lived-in worlds, is ripe for the odd and comforting nature that Lynch’s Twin Peaks had to offer. Enter Deadly Premonition, a 2010 title from Hidetaka Suehiro (more commonly known as Swery).
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horror Games#Video Game#Supermassive Games
GAMINGbible

Why ‘Bloodborne’ Is The Perfect Horror Game For Halloween

Halloween is one of my favourite times of year. For one thing, it’s the only occasion where it’s acceptable to send your children or younger siblings out begging for chocolate, essentially turning them into a team of creepily dressed deliveroo drivers who work for free and bring bags fun-sized Kit Kats straight back to you while you sit on the sofa and binge-watch Midnight Mass.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

The Tomb Raider Horror Game You'll Never Get To Play

The "Tomb Raider" franchise turns 25 on October 25, 2021, and Square Enix has been celebrating its long history by releasing content on its official website and YouTube channel. Its most recent drop, regarding a game that was once known as "Tomb Raider: Ascension," has given fans a glimpse at a horror-themed Lara Croft adventure that they'll never get to try.
VIDEO GAMES
game-debate.com

Best spooky games to play for Halloween 2021

This weekend is Halloween, which means it’s a great time to play some spooky games to get in the Halloween mood this year. Whether you’ve played them already, or haven’t touched a single Horror game on your list for the past year, maybe now’s a good chance to play the best spooky games to play for Halloween 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

Horror Games to Play if You Like Resident Evil

If you’re looking for more games like Resident Evil, look no further. Resident Evil, a series that’s been running for nearly 25 years, is very hard to beat in the horror genre. While its numerous releases have had their ups and downs, it’s still considered one of the most important horror game series to date. Very few can rival it, but there are plenty of horror games out there that Resident Evil fans will at least like if not love.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Halloween
matadornetwork.com

9 games you can play even in the most cramped airplane

We hope you love the spaces and stays/products we recommend! Just so you know, Matador may collect a small commission from the links on this page. Air travel leaves a lot to be desired, but sometimes, it’s the sheer boredom of flying that’s hardest to overcome. While movies, music, books, and good old-fashioned sleep can help pass the time, these are all hard activities to share with your traveling companions on a flight. Enter airplane games. Some games can be played offline on various devices. Others require no materials at all. But it’s also possible to recreate game-night-style fun 40,000 feet in the air. Here are nine board and card games that can fit on your tray table, come with easy-to-manage pieces, and can be played side-to-side with your seatmate that are perfect for your next flight.
HOBBIES
International Business Times

Top 5 Online Games You Should Try In 2021

This year we were treated to the release of some of the best Japanese online games, especially online multiplayer games. Here's a look at the year's best releases to help you decide which games to purchase next. 1. Nioh Remastered – The Complete Edition​. The original Nioh game was released...
VIDEO GAMES
PCWorld

20 terrifying PC horror games to play with the lights off

Horror games are a dime a dozen. Scary horror games, good horror games—well, those are much rarer. We’ve rounded up some of the best horror games ever made, running the gamut from big-budget extravaganzas released this very year to… text adventures. Yes, seriously. Turn out the lights, put on some...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Epic Games Store Makes Popular Horror Game Free for Halloween

The Epic Games Store's new free game is a popular horror game, which is no surprise given that Halloween is only a few days away. Now, and until next Thursday, all Epic Games Store users can download DARQ, for free. Once downloaded, the game is yours to keep as long as you maintain the Epic Games Store account, which costs nothing. That said, the game has to be added to your library in the aforementioned window of time because after Thursday it will return to its normal price of $20.
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

7 great non-scary games to play this Halloween

Everyone’s entitled to one good scare, but we’re forfeiting that right this year – far too many ghoulish goings on in the real world to relax by being chased by an evil clown-spider train. See, we love Halloween here at PCGamesN – pumpkins, low-budget costumes, homemade snacks that are made to look like eyeballs – but we’re not all fans of horror games. Jumpscares? Needles in the eye? Spiders with upside-down baby faces? None for us, thanks. To make matters worse, there are plenty of non-horror games with terrifying moments in them, so finding totally scare-free, fright night appropriate games is no mean feat.
VIDEO GAMES
sirusgaming.com

13 Multiplayer Horror Games To Play With Friends

Looking for the best horror games to play with friends this Halloween? Or are just looking for a fun time? Whatever the occasion, a bit of good scare can be a great bonding experience. My friends and I can certainly attest to that. If you’re looking for the best multiplayer horror games to play with your friends, then you’ve come to the right place.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy