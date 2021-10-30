Local guys kick up their heels in Freeman “Stiletto Sprint”

JOPLIN, Mo. – Some brave men helped wrap up “Breast Cancer Awareness Month” in style.

High style.

Guys raced – or at least wobbled – in high heels in the first-ever “Freeman Health System Stiletto Sprint” – as a crowd cheered them on.

Participants included Joplin City leaders and some area media representatives like this guy…

Our very own Chris Warner took part in the run.

KCU’s Travis Renfro took home the victory – and the gold high heel.