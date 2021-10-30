CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS to conduct independent investigation of Whitecaps

Cover picture for the articleVANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Major League Soccer said Friday it will hire independent counsel to oversee an investigation into the Vancouver Whitecaps’ handling of misconduct allegations...

ESPN

NWSL fallout continues as Washington Spirit exec Best resigns - source

Larry Best has resigned from his position as president of sporting operations of the NWSL's Washington Spirit, a source has confirmed to ESPN. The Washington Post was the first to report Best's resignation. A Spirit spokesperson declined to comment. Best had been under fire following the NWSL's investigation into the...
WASHINGTON STATE
Sportsnet.ca

Canada Soccer to initiate independent review into Bob Birarda's conduct

Following demands made by the Canadian National Women’s National Team Players Association, Canada Soccer will launch an independent investigation into former under-20 women's coach Bob Birarda as part of a three-step plan towards a safer sport. Birarda, who was also employed by the Vancouver Whitecaps, was charged with sexual assault...
SOCCER
Sportsnet.ca

Whitecaps beat Minnesota United FC to leapfrog into fifth in MLS West

VANCOUVER -- The journey isn't over yet, but the Vancouver Whitecaps used a 2-1 victory over Minnesota United FC Wednesday night to take a huge step toward securing a Major League Soccer playoff spot. Forward Brian White scored once and played a role in a Minnesota United own goal for...
MLS
lafc.com

MLS Recap | LAFC 1-1 Vancouver Whitecaps 11/2/21

Despite a second-half surge, the Vancouver Whitecaps held LAFC to a 1-1 draw at Banc of California Stadium Tuesday evening. LAFC have kept their 2021 Audi MLS Playoff hopes alive with a point at home while Vancouver will have to wait until Decision Day on Sunday, November 7 to find out if they will clinch a berth in the postseason. The Whitecaps would have clinched with three points on the night, but a draw pushes everything to the final matchday of the season for both sides. Going into Decision Day, the Whitecaps will only need a point to clinch a playoff spot whereas LAFC is in must-win territory.
MLS
CBS Miami

Inter Miami CF Ends Regular Season Against MLS Powerhouse New England

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Inter Miami CF will be looking to improve for the 2022 season, but before they do, they will face a team that scored five unanswered goals against them back in July. The Rosa Negra will visit the New England Revolution on Sunday for its final 2021 regular-season game after falling 1-3 against New York City FC at DRV PNK Stadium. New England Revolution enters the fixture after with a weekend rest and winning 1-0 at home against the Colorado Rapids in the team’s last match on Wednesday, Oct. 27. New England has 22 wins, seven draws and four losses during the 2021 season. Fans will be able to watch the game locally on My33, CW34, UniMás and the Inter Miami App, at 3:30 p.m. ET.
MLS
abc17news.com

Antonio, Bailey back on Jamaica roster for WCup qualifiers

West Ham forward Michail Antonio and Aston Villa winger Leon Bailey are back on Jamaica’s roster for World Cup qualifiers against El Salvador and the United States. Antonio, the Premier League player of the month for August, made his Jamaica debut against Panama in Kingston on Sept. 5. He was on the initial roster for last month’s qualifiers but withdrew, citing travel and logistical difficulties.Bailey missed the October matches with a muscle injury.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Austonia

Austin FC wins! Triumphant 3-1 Verde victory over No.2 Sporting KC for final home match

Austin may have had a bittersweet night in their final home match on Wednesday, but they made sure to soak it all in as they took down powerhouse Sporting Kansas City for a 3-1 victory at Q2 Stadium.Despite a chilly Austin night, stands were still packed with jacket-clad Verde fans who endured the late weekday match to see their team's last hoorah of the season.And they got what they've been wishing for all season. In just the first minute of play, star transfer Sebastian Driussi scored on a header to make the fastest goal in history. That wasn't the only...
MLS
abc17news.com

Australia to host U.S. women’s team in 2 soccer friendlies

SYDNEY (AP) — Australia is set to host the U.S. women’s national team for the first time in 21 years in a two-game friendly series later this month. The Matildas are scheduled to play the top-ranked Americans at Sydney’s Stadium Australia on Nov. 27 and at McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle on Nov. 30. Crowds will be allowed at both games as both cities have recently come out of extended lockdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Australians are coming off a win and a draw against Brazil. It’s the U.S. team’s first trip Down Under before the 2023 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.
SOCCER
abc17news.com

Fox reaches deal with UEFA for next 2 European Championships

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox Sports will be the broadcast home of the next two European Championships after reaching a six-year agreement with UEFA. Fox takes over the rights from ESPN, which had covered the last four Euros. The deal begins with the Nations League next June. The rights also include UEFA national team competitions, including FIFA World Cup and Euro qualifiers, and all friendly matches controlled by UEFA.
UEFA
CBS Boston

Adam Buksa Suffers Foot Injury, But Revolution Reportedly Confident He Won’t Miss Any Playoff Action

FOXBORO (CBS) — Adam Buksa has suffered a foot injury that will keep him out of Poland’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers. But Revolution fans can breathe easy, as the club reportedly does not believe that their star forward will miss any action in the upcoming MLS Playoffs. Buksa was set to join the Polish National Team for qualifiers against Andorra and Hungary, but reportedly suffered a broken metatarsal in his foot, it was reported on Monday. The injury will sideline Buksa for several weeks, but MLS insider Tom Bogert is reporting that the Revolution don’t believe that the injury will keep...
MLS
abc17news.com

US beats Spain to set up BJK Cup semifinal against Russia

PRAGUE (AP) — The United States won both singles matches against Spain to reach the semifinals of the Billie Jean King Cup on Wednesday. The Americans faced a must-win situation after losing to Slovakia 2-1 in Group C on Tuesday, and Sloane Stephens and Danielle Collins both earned straight-set victories to render the final doubles meaningless. The U.S. is the most successful team in the competition formerly known as the Fed Cup with 18 titles and will face Russia in the semis. The Russians eliminated defending champion France earlier in the day.
TENNIS
The Associated Press

Blanco scores twice, Timbers beat Real Salt Lake 3-1

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Sebastian Blanco scored two goals and the Portland Timbers beat Real Salt Lake 3-1 on Wednesday night to clinch home field for the first round of the playoffs. Blanco put in a header in the 17th minute and scored on a give-and-go with Jaroslaw Niezgoda to...
MLS
Sportico

Sinclair CEO Chris Ripley Reaffirms ‘Critical Mass’ for 2022 Streaming Launch

Sinclair Broadcast Group CEO Chris Ripley said the company’s regional sports networks division has “ample liquidity” to keep operating and reaffirmed plans for a major streaming launch next spring, Deadline reports. Speaking with analysts during the company’s third-quarter earnings call, Ripley said the company currently has direct-to-consumer streaming rights to four Major League Baseball teams. Sinclair is negotiating with additional teams and plans to roll out a streaming service by Opening Day in April. The move would represent a significant shift in the power dynamics in the world of pay-TV sports, a multi-billion-dollar sector disrupted by cord-cutting and streaming. “We do think...
MLB

