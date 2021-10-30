CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review: HBO’s ‘Succession’ Season Three Episode Two “Mass in the Time of War”

By Tisha Lardizabal
mxdwn.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“You think [Logan] would send poisoned donuts to the house of his grandchildren?”. Connor Roy (Alan Ruck, The Exorcist) asks this to the rest of his siblings and, while they don’t say it outright, the unanimous and factually correct answer is, “Yes, without a second thought.”. This episode saw...

television.mxdwn.com

homenewshere.com

‘Succession’ Asks Who Will Be ‘King Potato’ in ‘Mass in Time of War’ (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 3, Episode 2 of Succession, “Mass in Time of War.”]. If Succession‘s Season 3 premiere episode was about the beginning of the Roy family civil war, Episode 2, “Mass in Time of War,” is about the deliberation and drawing of lines as participants weigh their chances on either side of the battle.
thesalemnewsonline.com

‘Succession’ Scores Early Season 4 Renewal at HBO

War may be waging between the Roys but HBO is all in when it comes to their hit series Succession as it’s just been announced the show will return for Season 4. The renewal news comes just two weeks into Season 3’s run and was unveiled by Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President of HBO Programming. Created by Jesse Armstrong, Succession began its nine-episode Season 3 run on October 17, pulling in 1.4 million viewers for the premiere across all platforms.
dailybruin.com

‘Succession’ season 3 recap – episode 2: ‘Mass in Time of War’

Keep your family close – they just might be your enemies. Following the intense season premiere Oct. 17, the second episode of “Succession” immediately dives back into shifting family tensions and dramatic political plays. After her failed pitch meeting with Lisa Arthur (Sanaa Lathan), Shiv (Sarah Snook) contemplates her next moves as her father desperately calls Roman (Kieran Culkin) to inquire about her whereabouts. Even at his lowest point, Logan (Brian Cox) manages to manipulate his children – particularly Shiv and Roman – like pieces on a chessboard and instill seeds of doubt in their minds.
tvseriesfinale.com

Succession: Season Four Renewal Announced for HBO Comedy-Drama Series

The Roy family will return to fight once again. HBO has already renewed the Succession TV show for a fourth season. Only two episodes of the third season have aired thus far. A family comedy-drama series from creator Jesse Armstrong, Succession stars Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, Peter Friedman, J. Smith-Cameron, Dagmara Dominczyk, Justine Lupe, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Arian Moayed, Harriet Walter, James Cromwell, Natalie Gold, Juliana Canfield, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Zoë Winters, Jeannie Berlin, Alexander Skarsgård, Sanaa Lathan, Linda Emond, Jihae, Adrien Brody, Hope Davis, and Dasha Nekrasova. Unfolding in New York, the show explores themes of power and family dynamics through the eyes of patriarch Logan Roy (Cox) and his four grown children, Kendall (Strong), Siobhan (Snook), Roman (Culkin), and Connor (Ruck). Season three finds Logan in a perilous position, scrambling to secure familial, political, and financial alliances after he was ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall. After Kendall’s impulsive decision to expose the company’s sprawling scandal, the family is each left to contemplate their future. Tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war, with the Roy family navigating the looming question of who will take over in a post-Logan world.
c21media.net

Succession: HBO commissions fourth season of Jesse Armstrong’s drama hit

US network HBO has greenlit a fourth season of its hour-long drama Succession just over a week since the third season premiered on the network and its direct-to-consumer platform HBO Max in the US. Succession’s S3 debut has drawn more than 1.4 million viewers across all platforms. The ratings haul...
