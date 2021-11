All Elite Wrestling president Tony Khan appeared on Wednesday's Wrestling Observer Live and confirmed that former WWE star Kalisto, now going by his old wrestling name of Samuray del Sol, will be making his debut of AEW tonight on AEW Dynamite in Kansas City. Sol, a former Cruiserweight, United States and NXT Tag Team Champion, was released by the company back in April 2021 after getting split up from The Lucha House Party during the 2020 WWE Draft.

WWE ・ 9 HOURS AGO