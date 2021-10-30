CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury boxing match booked for Dec. 18

By MMAWeekly.com Staff
MMAWeekly.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJake Paul has booked his next boxing match. The YouTuber turned professional boxer will face Tommy Fury at Amelie Arena in Tampa, Fla., on Dec. 18. The bout was officially announced via press release and Paul quickly took to social media to trash talk his opponent. “It’s finally official....

www.mmaweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
dexerto.com

UFC legend Michael Bisping explains why Jake Paul will beat Tommy Fury

Former UFC champion Michael Bisping has given his shocking prediction for the upcoming fight between YouTuber Jake Paul and boxer Tommy Fury. The fight between Fury and Paul seems to be set for December with both combatants aiming to end the other’s perfect records in the ring. After months of...
UFC
The Independent

Jake Paul has put ‘bizarre’ clauses in Tommy Fury fight contract, John Fury claims

Jake Paul has inserted “bizarre” clauses into the boxing match contract between the YouTube star and Tommy Fury, according to the latter’s father John.Paul and Tommy Fury are set to go head-to-head on 18 December, as Paul looks to extend his record as a professional boxer to 5-0, while Fury – half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury – enters the bout at 7-0.Paul has taken on fellow YouTuber Ali Eson Gib, former NBA star Nate Robinson, former UFC fighter Ben Askren – beating them all via stoppage – and most recently ex-UFC champion Tyron Woodley, whom he defeated via...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Tyson Fury will ‘disown’ brother Tommy if he loses to Jake Paul, says promoter Frank Warren

Tyson Fury has warned his brother Tommy Fury that he will “disown” him if he loses to Jake Paul. The former Love Island star is set to face YouTube celebrity turned professional boxer Paul in a multi-million dollar fight later this year. Although a date for the fight has yet to be announced, the fighters have agreed terms on a deal following weeks of trash talk between the pair. Tommy Fury improved his professional boxing record to 7-0 as he secured a victory on his US debut in August. The 22-year-old appeared on the undercard of Paul’s split-decision victory...
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Tommy Fury
Person
Tyson Fury
Person
Jake Paul
wmleader.com

Jake Paul to face Tommy Fury: Date, TV channel & location for fight

Jake Paul’s next fight will be against Tommy Fury on Dec. 18 in Tampa, Fla. The matchup was announced Friday. It will mark the former YouTube star’s first faceoff against an opponent with a boxing background. MORE: Purse breakdown for Paul’s most recent fight. Paul said (per ESPN) that Fury...
TAMPA, FL
Boxing Scene

Warren: Tommy Fury Has To Beat Jake Paul or His Family Will Disown Him

Frank Warren, promoter for light heavyweight prospect Tommy Fury (7-0, 4 KOs), has cautioned that his boxer will disowned by older brother, WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, if he loses a planned fight with Jake Paul (4-0, 3 KOs). Warren indicates that both sides are very close to reaching an...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#Instagram
Birmingham Star

Jake Paul sets bout with Tommy Fury, Tyson Fury's half-brother

Jake Paul, the YouTuber who has made a surprisingly successful run at a boxing career, has agreed to a fight against Tommy Fury on Dec. 18 in Tampa, Fla., in a battle of two unbeatens. Paul is 4-0 since his debut as a professional boxer in January 2020. He earned...
COMBAT SPORTS
bjpenndotcom

Jake Paul explains why Tyron Woodley is a harder fight than Tommy Fury, confident he’ll KO Fury

Jake Paul believes Tyron Woodley is a harder fight than his upcoming one against Tommy Fury. On Friday, it was made official that Paul will box Fury on December 18 in a highly-anticipated bout. Both men are social media stars and, but for Paul, he believes his last fight will be easier. He posted a video on his YouTube channel earlier this morning, hinting the fight was close to official and responded to some fan’s questions, where he didn’t think highly of Fury’s skills.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Carl Frampton Favors Jake Paul To Beat Tommy Fury in Showdown

Former two division world champion Carl Frampton is backing Youtube star turned boxer, Jake Paul, to come away with a victory over unbeaten prospect Tommy Fury, who is the younger brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. The 24-year-old Paul (4-0, 3 KOs) is facing the first pro boxer of...
COMBAT SPORTS
