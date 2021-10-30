Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 "Static" Set For A Comeback In 2022

First teased at the end of August, the adidas YEEZY 500 “Clay Brown” has emerged in official images ahead of its October 30th release date. Although much attention has been given to the artist formerly known as Kanye West for his recent name change and fashion choices, his Three Stripes-backed footwear empire continues to dominate wishlists and after-market platforms thanks to a mix of subtle and bold propositions. The former category has more than enough entries, but the upcoming YEEZYs are a welcomed addition among enthusiasts looking to expand their autumn and winter wardrobes. Neoprene construction seen on previous iterations of the adiPRENE-cushioned model is abandoned for a much more breathable mesh and suede combination, the latter material taking over most overlays across the upper. Base layers opt for a greyscale makeup, while their supporting cast members indulge in shades of brown. Underfoot, the outsole rounds out the “Clay Brown” colorway in a dark grey.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 14 DAYS AGO