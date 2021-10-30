CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 "Static" Set For A Comeback In 2022

By Alexander Cole
hotnewhiphop.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter surprising the world with the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 "Wave Runner,"Kanye West decided to continue pushing the limits of the dad shoe wave. He quickly came through with the AdidasYeezy Boost 700 V2 in 2018 and from there, the shoe received a ton of dope colorways....

www.hotnewhiphop.com

Comments / 0

Footwear News

Images of Derrick Rose’s Adidas Yeezy Collab Have Surfaced

Derrick Rose and Kanye West have an Adidas Yeezy collab on the way. Sneaker leak social media account @Ovrnundr.io shared an image of the Adidas Yeezy “DZY” shoe on Instagram this week along with a caption “Yeezy x D Rose Coming Soon.” The photo was initially shared by Rose’s fiancé Aliana last week before the photo was reposted by the aforementioned account. The shoe features a predominantly foam construction including a laceless slip-on design for the upper that features a ribbed design running from the forefoot to the heel. The wave look continues onto the shoe’s outsole. The Adidas Yeezy “DZY” shoe...
NBA
Footwear News

The All-Red Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner ‘Vermillion’ Is Reportedly Releasing Next Week

It appears that sneaker fans who are looking to shop the recently leaked Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner “Vermillion” style won’t need to wait much longer. According to sneaker leak social media account Yeezy Mafia, the all-red style of the Kanye West-designed mule will hit shelves next week. In addition to providing the early release info for the shoe, the Yeezy insider also shared a series of photos revealing that the style will wear a tonal red color scheme including on the upper and down to the outsole. The silhouette also features various holes throughout the midfoot for maximum breathability. The Adidas Yeezy...
APPAREL
Sole Collector

A New Adidas Yeezy Boot Is Reportedly Releasing Next Month

The Adidas Yeezy lineup will reportedly be expanding soon as a new Yeezy boot is expected to hit shelves come next month. In addition to the already-released Desert Boots and the Yeezy 950, Yeezy Mafia is reporting that the new NSLTD Boot will make its retail debut in November. This isn’t the first time that we’ve seen the model. The boot was initially previewed during the Yeezy Season 8 runway show in March 2020. The upper features a construction that has the appearance of a winter puffer jacket. The design is also completely laceless, as Velcro is used to secure the boots onto the feet. Underneath is a rubber sole that features various perforations resembling the popular Foam Runner.
APPAREL
hotnewhiphop.com

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "MX Oat" Release Date Confirmed

After earlier reports built anticipation around a never-before-seen AdidasYeezy Boost 350 V2, the "MX Oat", it seems the shoe is officially set to release within the week. The new Yeezy Boost colorway was announced via the Three Stripes brand themselves via Twitter, along with additional images of the shoe, with confirmed drop dates in select countries.
APPAREL
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kanye
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The adidas YEEZY 500 “Clay Brown”

First teased at the end of August, the adidas YEEZY 500 “Clay Brown” has emerged in official images ahead of its October 30th release date. Although much attention has been given to the artist formerly known as Kanye West for his recent name change and fashion choices, his Three Stripes-backed footwear empire continues to dominate wishlists and after-market platforms thanks to a mix of subtle and bold propositions. The former category has more than enough entries, but the upcoming YEEZYs are a welcomed addition among enthusiasts looking to expand their autumn and winter wardrobes. Neoprene construction seen on previous iterations of the adiPRENE-cushioned model is abandoned for a much more breathable mesh and suede combination, the latter material taking over most overlays across the upper. Base layers opt for a greyscale makeup, while their supporting cast members indulge in shades of brown. Underfoot, the outsole rounds out the “Clay Brown” colorway in a dark grey.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hotnewhiphop.com

Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner "Vermillion" Officially Unveiled: Photos

Kanye West has produced a lot of great shoes during his time with Yeezy, and while some designs are ridiculed by fans, there is no doubt that they still get a lot of love on the retail side. One such sneaker is the Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner which is known for looking like a futuristic pair of space Crocs. The shoe was hated on at first but since the first few releases, fans have come around on the sneaker, and now, it's impossible to cop a pair as they always sell out right away.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The adidas YEEZY SLIDE “Ochre” Releases In December

Voted one of the best 10 footwear options of the last year by a handful of media outlets (including this one), the adidas YEEZY SLIDE is set to close out 2021 in an “Ochre” colorway. Although the pale golden yellow tone previously appeared on the YEEZY FOAM RUNNER, its application...
APPAREL
SneakerFiles

adidas Yeezy NSTLD Boot ‘Khaki’ Releasing November 5th

For Winter, Kanye West and the Three Stripes Brand will launch a new Boot made appropriate for the weather change. The pair is known as the Yeezy NSTLD Boot, which is short for Insulated Boot. We saw a first viewing of the Boot in March 2020 during the Yeezy Season...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Sole Mates: Eric "Shake" James and the adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 "Turtledove"

There was nobody else like Run-D.M.C. during the 1980s. A group that spoke about what they represented, where they came from, and who they were resonated with millions of fans around the world — and to this day, their messages remain a cornerstone of the music industry and footwear scene. When “My Adidas” dropped in 1986, it just wasn’t a song that spoke about the thousands of pairs they were being gifted. Instead, it spread the word on something relatable: how a group of sneaker-loving kids from Queens can suddenly develop a connection, and soon-to-be partnership, with a brand as big as the Three Stripes.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

The adidas YEEZY Knit Runner Boot 'Sulfur' Receives a Release Date

Aside from the DSRT BT, YEEZY MAFIA is reportedly releasing a new addition to its high cut boot lineup with a YEEZY Knit Runner Boot in a “Sulfur” colorway to drop in the upcoming days. The latest offering essentially takes the previously released low-cut YZY KNIT RNR and adds an extension on the top which resembles those found in space-age films.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Take an Official Look at the adidas YEEZY 500 "Ash Grey"

Along with a slew of new high-cut boots releasing this season such as the Knit Runner Boot in “Sulfur,” the. YEEZY 500 receives a new earthy colorway dubbed as “Ash Grey.” The new design was spotted back in September, following the “Clay Brown” makeup, when Kanye West was out in Berlin visiting art museums and sporting potential styles for his Fall/Winter drop.
APPAREL
US Magazine

Hidden Meaning? The Internet Has Some Wild Theories About Kanye West’s Half-Shaved Haircut

At it again! There’s never a dull moment when it comes to Kanye West’s fashion escapades. His most recent style statement though is leaving his fans pretty perplexed. The 44-year-old designer took to Instagram on Monday, October 18, to debut a curious new haircut. His head isn’t quite bald and it’s not quite buzzed. It basically looks like someone just went a little crazy with the grooming razor.
HAIR CARE
Footwear News

Rihanna Wins Halloween in a Dior Sweater & ‘The Gunna’z’ Boots

Not that anyone is surprised, but Rihanna won Halloween again. This year, the “What’s My Name” singer decided to emulate her fellow musician, Gunna, with an eerily realistic recreation of one of his most infamous looks. For the costume, Rihanna modeled a Dior sweater layered under a leather vest and endless chain necklaces; the look also included knee-length shorts and designer shades. View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) The real kicker of the costume was Gunna’s — and therefore Rihanna’s — choice of footwear. The knee-high leather sneakers offered a unique appeal, set atop a white stacked...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Rihanna Brightens Up Fall Outerwear in a Slime Green Coat & Leather Pants at Carbone

Rihanna made a case for ultrabright color this fall. The “Umbrella” singer stopped by the celeb-favorited spot, Carbone, in New York for dinner last night. For the outing, Rihanna decided on a green theme in a sweater layered under a neon ankle-length coat with matching fluorescent gloves. She layered the bright pieces with slick leather trousers and endless chain necklaces. A sleek piece of leather attire became one of the biggest trends in 2020 — and now for fall 2021, too. Whether in the form of a jacket, coat or, in Rihanna’s case, pants, too, the effortlessly cool material offers an easy...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Lala Anthony Makes an Edgy Arrival in a Cutout Dress and Strappy Sandals for Her PrettyLittleThing Launch Party

Lala Anthony makes the maxi dress look edgy and chic. The “Power” actress has an affinity for fashion-forward styles, and for her latest red carpet appearance she didn’t stray. Anthony arrived at the PrettyLittleThing Edit launch party last night in Los Angeles in a black tank maxi dress that featured cutouts throughout. It comes from her curated collection of size-inclusive outfits for the fast-fashion brand, which includes a range of jumpsuits, crop tops and dresses. The entertainer sported a pair of black strappy sandals that helped to refine the outfit while still maintaining the vibe she set with the dress. When it comes...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
wmleader.com

Adidas launches three new sets of true wireless earbuds

Zound, the Swedish company which produces headphones under the Urbanears and Marshall brands, is bringing its true wireless audio smarts to its line of Adidas headphones. Today, it is pushing out a trio of true wireless buds for folks who want to look sporty and stylish without compromising on quality.
ELECTRONICS
Footwear News

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 ‘Mx Oat’ Is Releasing Soon

A new colorway of the beloved Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 sneaker is releasing soon. The German sportswear giant announced on its Twitter account today that the Kanye West-designed lifestyle shoe will release in a new “MX Oat” colorway before week’s end. In addition to confirming the latest’s style’s release info, the brand also offered a detailed look at the shoe. The style features a new design on the breathable Primeknit upper donning a multi-colored wave pattern throughout the knit material. The upper wears a bright yellow hue as its base but is coupled with a combination of orange, blue and gray...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Where To Buy The adidas Yeezy Boost 350 v2 “MX Oat”

At one point, adidas Yeezy was flooding the market with 350 v2s, each only slightly different from past releases. But now, following a rather lengthy hiatus, the silhouette has seen stark changes, its new “MX Oat” colorway one of the first steps towards an entirely new direction. Structurally, all of...
BEAUTY & FASHION

