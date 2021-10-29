CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Chicago Blackhawks Player Is Focusing On Helping Victims Of Sexual Abuse

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (CBS) — Following the recent fallout involving the Chicago Blackhawks, a former player, who also is a survivor of sexual abuse, is focusing on helping victims. CBS 2’s Asal Rezaei reports. Theo Fleury played with the NHL for 15 years and ended his career at the United Center...

Chicago Blackhawks News

The 2020 Chicago Blackhawks season was the franchise’s 94th season and one of its most intriguing. With the regular season suspended on March 12, 20202, due to the pandemic, the league decided just a few weeks later to cancel the remaining 20 games of the regular season. The Blackhawks finished 32-30, which was only good enough for 12th in the Western Conference; however, the league ruled that they would expand the field as part of their return to hockey expand the field, and the Blackhawks advanced to the playoffs for the first time since the 2016–17 season. The Blackhawks, led by Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, and the outstanding goaltending of Corey Crawford, went on to defeat the Edmonton Oilers in the qualifying round, despite being the youngest team in the postseason with an average age of 25.6. The Blackhawks were eventually ousted in the first round by the Vegas Golden Knights in five games. Kane led the team in goals (33), assists (51), and points (84) in what could be the beginning of a rebuild here in Chicago after a long run at the top.
What You Need to Know About the Chicago Blackhawks Abuse Report

The full report outlining the investigation into allegations against former Chicago Blackhawks video coach, Brad Aldrich, has been released, leading to seismic changes within the team's front office and beyond. Stan Bowman is out as General Manager and President of Hockey Operations. Al MacIsaac is out as Vice President of...
Chicago Blackhawks' Patrick Kane likely out Sunday night for COVID-19 protocol

CHICAGO -- Blackhawks star Patrick Kane likely will miss Sunday night's game against Detroit because of the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. The Blackhawks announced Sunday morning that forward Ryan Carpenter and defenseman Erik Gustafsson had been removed from COVID-19 protocol. But there was no word on Kane. All three players missed...
Illinois Society
The Chicago Blackhawks Traded in Accountability for Championships

The results of an independent investigation into allegations of sexual abuse and misconduct within the Chicago Blackhawks organization were released early in the afternoon Tuesday. And they paint a picture of a brutally-cavalier franchise more interested in winning NHL games than in protecting vulnerable employees. Produced by legal firm Jenner...
Bad News For Patrick Kane.

The Chicago Blackhawks were dealt a tough blow yesterday. Chicago announced that Ryan Carpenter, Erik Gustafsson and Patrick Kane had all been placed on the COVID-19 list. While they received some good news on Sunday, they also received some bad news. Carpenter and Gustafsson have both been removed from the...
Former NHL Player Kyle Beach Says He Was Raped, Claims Joel Quenneville Did Nothing

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – A former National Hockey League player who says he was raped by a coach has come forward publicly and is making accusations against Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville. Former Blackhawks player Kyle Beach says Quenneville knew the coach raped him and did nothing about it. When Quenneville coached the Blackhawks to a Stanley Cup title in 2010, an assistant there was accused of raping a 20-year-old player. Wednesday evening, Beach came forward publicly for the first time. he said he was scared, alone and felt sick to his stomach seeing the man who allegedly raped him parading with the Stanley Cup. He also said team leadership knew what was happening. He went on to say that Quenneville put winning above the investigation into the sexual assault. A new report questions whether Quenneville was part of a culture that looked the other way. Quenneville is due to meet with the NHL commissioner on Thursday.
Brad Aldrich’s Name To Be Removed From The Stanley Cup

The Chicago Blackhawks organization made a formal request last week to the Hockey Hall Of Fame to have Brad Aldrich’s name removed or “X’d” out from the Stanley Cup. Aldrich, a video coach, has his name on the Cup for being part of the Championship team of 2009-10. The recent investigation into his abhorred behavior while employed by the Blackhawks has started the conversation into removing him from the trophy and it’s now going to happen.
PATRICK KANE AND JONATHAN TOEWS REVEAL WHEN THEY FOUND OUT ABOUT KYLE BEACH

With the results of the independent investigation into the sexual assault of a player in the Blackhawks organization back in 2010 having been released to the public, most everyone knows the horrifying details of a sexual assault that had taken place during the team's championship run. On Wednesday, former Blackhawks...
Penguins, Guerin to Face Additional Lawsuit Over Alleged Donatelli Assault

The Pittsburgh Penguins have the negative spotlight upon them on Tuesday. Lawyers for former WBS Penguins assistant coach Jarrod Skalde and his wife Erin will hold a 2 p.m. press conference to announce plans to move forward with a second lawsuit against the organization for the alleged sexual assault by WBS Penguins head coach Clark Donatelli on Mrs. Skalde in Nov. 2018.
