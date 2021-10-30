CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

The Scenic Drive To Marysville House In Montana Is Almost As Fantastic As The Food

By Jessica Wick
Only In Montana
Only In Montana
 5 days ago

If you’ve ever had the pleasure of enjoying a meal at Marysville House Restaurant, you already know it’s well worth the drive. The rural, rustic steakhouse is located in a ghost town, and the building is a former railroad station. But as delicious as the food is and as cool as the history is, the gorgeous drive alone makes the experience worth it. This is one breathtaking part of Montana.

Marysville House is located on Main Street in Marysville -- you can't miss it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nNhxy_0ch8ILy600
Marysville House / Facebook
This was once the site of the local railroad station back when Silver City was a bustling mining town in the late 1800s. The current dining room is the freight and baggage room, and the bar was the passenger area.

Marysville was named after the first pioneer woman who resided here, Mary Ralston.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x5mNe_0ch8ILy600
Marysville House / Facebook
By the year 1900, the Marysville Mining District was the richest mining district in the world. And while the town's population has dwindled from 4,000 to practically none, its history left a lasting mark.

No matter which route you take to reach the restaurant, you'll have to drive down Marysville Road for miles, at times bordering Silver Creek.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=112QHe_0ch8ILy600
Jo Owens Murray / Google
The drive is absolutely stunning.

Not only will you love the rolling hills and seemingly endless skies, but you'll be able to drive past the remaining buildings of this once-booming mining town.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C2hGD_0ch8ILy600
Jo Owens Murray / Google
There aren't many left, but you'll still see a few buildings standing tall.

Of course, once you arrive at the restaurant, the views don't diminish.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BHzak_0ch8ILy600
Marysville House / Facebook
The former railroad station is definitely worth exploring inside. But if you visit on a nice, warm day, sit outside you can take them all in.

Did we mention that this beautiful drive will take you right to some of the best food of your life?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0icWit_0ch8ILy600
Scott O'Connell / Google
While the restaurant serves tasty burgers, seafood, and strong cocktails, they're famous for their steak dinners.

Marysville House is open Wednesday - Sunday for dinner service (which starts at 5 p.m.).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3psgXM_0ch8ILy600
Jo Owens Murray / Google
If you can arrive before it gets dark, you'll be treated to some stunning scenery on the way.

Have you ever been to Marysville House ?

The post The Scenic Drive To Marysville House In Montana Is Almost As Fantastic As The Food appeared first on Only In Your State .

Comments / 3

Related
Only In Montana

The Homemade Goods From This Amish Store In Montana Are Worth The Drive To Get Them

While there certainly isn’t an enormous Amish population in Montana, there are more than you might think — and that means we have some fantastic Amish markets. The trick is knowing where to find them. You won’t find any well-known Amish counties like there are in the Midwest, but they exist. And if you happen to find yourself in Central Montana, you should make the drive to Big Sky Grocery and stock up on everything you can.
MONTANA STATE
Only In Montana

This Tiny Montana Town Is A Dream Destination For Foodies And Whiskey Lovers

For most Montanans, Coram is a place they drive by on their way to the heart of Glacier National Park — if they’ve even heard of it at all. With a population of less than 500, it’s the definition of a tiny town. And while you might not think of it as a destination, if you love fantastic food and locally produced whiskey, you might want to spend some time there before your next trip to Glacier or Flathead Lake.
MONTANA STATE
Only In Montana

Stay Overnight In The 133-Year-Old Copper King Mansion, An Allegedly Haunted Spot In Montana

Have you ever had a paranormal experience? Montana has more than its share of haunted places, from hotels to entire towns. Whether or not you believe in ghosts, there’s no denying that plenty of people have had paranormal experiences here. And while you may or may not see some spooky spirits at the Copper King […] The post Stay Overnight In The 133-Year-Old Copper King Mansion, An Allegedly Haunted Spot In Montana appeared first on Only In Your State.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marysville, MT
Local
Montana Lifestyle
State
Montana State
Only In Montana

Hike Through A Limestone Cave In Montana For An Incredible Underground Adventure

When you think of Montana, you probably think of tall mountains. However, at Lewis and Clark Caverns State Park, the main attraction is below ground. One of the largest limestone caves in the northwest United States, the Lewis and Clark Caverns are named as such because the famous Lewis and Clark expedition camped within sight […] The post Hike Through A Limestone Cave In Montana For An Incredible Underground Adventure appeared first on Only In Your State.
MONTANA STATE
Only In Montana

Fall Is The Perfect Time To Visit This Historic Mountain Town In Montana

Fall is an absolutely breathtaking season in Montana. And while we tend to get winter weather early on occasion, we’ve still got plenty of time to enjoy the autumn hues before the perpetual snow starts to fall. This is the time of year when visiting one of our many small mountain towns is pretty much […] The post Fall Is The Perfect Time To Visit This Historic Mountain Town In Montana appeared first on Only In Your State.
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mining Equipment#Steakhouse#The Scenic Drive
Only In Montana

Montana Brewing Company Is A Mouthwatering Montana Restaurant With 6 Different Kinds Of Mac ‘N Cheese

Mac and cheese has to be the ultimate comfort food. Not only is it delicious, but it also has that stick-to-your-ribs feeling of starch and cheese that is oh-so-satisfying! Located in Billings, the Montana Brewing Company not only offers an excellent selection of hand-crafted beer and a full bar, but also a menu featuring some of our favorite foods, including six different types of mac and cheese.
RESTAURANTS
Only In Montana

Stay Nice And Toasty In This Woodsy Nature House In Montana

It doesn’t have to be summer for you to enjoy a beautiful vacation right here in Montana. In fact, this is the perfect time of year to retreat into the woods for a cozy escape from reality. Polson’s beautiful Nature House is an amazing space for doing just that. This relaxing retreat has everything you’ll […] The post Stay Nice And Toasty In This Woodsy Nature House In Montana appeared first on Only In Your State.
MONTANA STATE
Only In Montana

The Unique Village In Montana Where Time Stands Still

The tiny community of Pony sits on the eastern edge of the Tobacco Root Mountains in Madison County. While less than 200 people call it home now, it was once home to about 5,000 gold miners. And even though those days are over, this little village seems to be frozen in time. Let’s take a […] The post The Unique Village In Montana Where Time Stands Still appeared first on Only In Your State.
MONTANA STATE
Only In Montana

A Tour Of This Haunted Prison In Montana Is Not For The Faint Of Heart

Halloween and its eerie attractions are proof that we all like to be a little scared. But for some, zombies in costumes or shadowy figures who jump out of corn mazes aren’t enough. To experience a real life haunting, all you have to do is take a tour of the Old Montana Prison Museum in […] The post A Tour Of This Haunted Prison In Montana Is Not For The Faint Of Heart appeared first on Only In Your State.
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Seafood
Only In Montana

This Classic Western Guest Ranch In Montana Is Open For Year-Round Lodging and Fun

Why leave Montana for your next vacation when you can enjoy your dream staycation right here? Every year, thousands of tourists come to the Treasure State to experience life in the Last Best Place. If you’re lucky enough to call it home already, stick around and enjoy it. The Bar N Ranch is ready to […] The post This Classic Western Guest Ranch In Montana Is Open For Year-Round Lodging and Fun appeared first on Only In Your State.
MONTANA STATE
Only In Montana

Here Are The 10 Safest And Most Peaceful Places To Live In Montana

Montana is known as the “Last Best Place” for a reason — statistically speaking, it’s a very safe place to live. In certain areas, you’re more likely to have a dangerous encounter with wildlife than another human. Cities and towns all across the state have a lower crime rate than other parts of the country. According to […] The post Here Are The 10 Safest And Most Peaceful Places To Live In Montana appeared first on Only In Your State.
MONTANA STATE
Only In Montana

This Old-Fashioned Montana Saloon Has The Most Creative Mac & Cheese Menu Ever

Whether it’s the middle of summer or the dead of winter, we love our comfort food here in Montana. And if your favorite comfort food happens to be mac & cheese, we hope you’ve had the good fortune of enjoying a meal at the Windbag Saloon & Grill in Helena. Between the almost 140-year-old building, […] The post This Old-Fashioned Montana Saloon Has The Most Creative Mac & Cheese Menu Ever appeared first on Only In Your State.
MONTANA STATE
Only In Montana

Save Room For Homemade Ice Cream At Sidewall Pizza In Montana

There’s definitely no shortage of delicious pizza here in Montana. From our old-fashioned pizzerias to our modern, sophisticated pizza shops, every city and town has plenty of tasty pies. But at Sidewall Pizza Company in Bozeman, they do things a little bit differently. Not only do they serve some of the best pizza in Gallatin […] The post Save Room For Homemade Ice Cream At Sidewall Pizza In Montana appeared first on Only In Your State.
MONTANA STATE
Only In Montana

The Unique, Out-Of-The-Way Natural Wonder In Montana That’s Always Worth A Visit

In a state with more stunning places per capita than most, it’s no surprise that there are still, well… surprises to be discovered! Every nook and cranny of our massive state is home to some of the most breathtaking and diverse terrain you can possibly imagine: never-ending prairies, towering rock formations and badlands, snow-capped mountain […] The post The Unique, Out-Of-The-Way Natural Wonder In Montana That’s Always Worth A Visit appeared first on Only In Your State.
MONTANA STATE
Only In Montana

Take A Creepy Haunted Wagon Ride This Month At Zoo Montana

Do you have any fall traditions? If you’re into Halloween, your spooky season plans probably involve a haunted house or two and maybe a trip through a creepy corn maze. But if you live anywhere near Billings, you may be aware of the Sleepy Hollow Haunted Wagon Rides at ZooMontana. Now in its sixth season, […] The post Take A Creepy Haunted Wagon Ride This Month At Zoo Montana appeared first on Only In Your State.
MONTANA STATE
Only In Montana

This Former Montana High School Is Now A Haunted Museum

Montanans are no strangers to paranormal activity. From our haunted hotels to our creepy cemeteries, there are ghost stories here that are older than the state itself. However, most people don’t know that one of our haunted spots happens to be a popular art museum. The next time you find yourself at Paris Gibson Square in Great Falls, keep an eye out for more than just the exhibits.
MUSEUMS
Only In Montana

Only In Montana

2K+
Followers
503
Post
282K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Montana is for people who LOVE Big Sky Country. We publish one article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy