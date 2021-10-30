The Scenic Drive To Marysville House In Montana Is Almost As Fantastic As The Food

If you’ve ever had the pleasure of enjoying a meal at Marysville House Restaurant, you already know it’s well worth the drive. The rural, rustic steakhouse is located in a ghost town, and the building is a former railroad station. But as delicious as the food is and as cool as the history is, the gorgeous drive alone makes the experience worth it. This is one breathtaking part of Montana.

Marysville House is located on Main Street in Marysville -- you can't miss it.

Marysville was named after the first pioneer woman who resided here, Mary Ralston.

No matter which route you take to reach the restaurant, you'll have to drive down Marysville Road for miles, at times bordering Silver Creek.

Not only will you love the rolling hills and seemingly endless skies, but you'll be able to drive past the remaining buildings of this once-booming mining town.

Of course, once you arrive at the restaurant, the views don't diminish.

Did we mention that this beautiful drive will take you right to some of the best food of your life?

Marysville House is open Wednesday - Sunday for dinner service (which starts at 5 p.m.).

This was once the site of the local railroad station back when Silver City was a bustling mining town in the late 1800s. The current dining room is the freight and baggage room, and the bar was the passenger area.By the year 1900, the Marysville Mining District was the richest mining district in the world. And while the town's population has dwindled from 4,000 to practically none, its history left a lasting mark.The drive is absolutely stunning.There aren't many left, but you'll still see a few buildings standing tall.The former railroad station is definitely worth exploring inside. But if you visit on a nice, warm day, sit outside you can take them all in.While the restaurant serves tasty burgers, seafood, and strong cocktails, they're famous for their steak dinners.If you can arrive before it gets dark, you'll be treated to some stunning scenery on the way.

