NBA

Jacked Ramsays Pregame Show: Blazers vs Clippers

By Dan Marang
Blazer's Edge
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a Friday night pregame show with hosts Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague as they get you ready for the early season rematch between Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers against Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers. Incredibly enough, neither Lillard nor George...

warriorscentral.com

Winless Clippers out to tame Trail Blazers

The Los Angeles Clippers are still searching for their first win of the season as they host the visiting Portland Trail Blazers on Monday. The Clippers have had to dig themselves out of double-digit deficits in both losses, exerting a lot of energy to get back into the game, only to fall short in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles trailed by as many as 19 points in a season-opening, 115-113 setback on the road to the Golden State Warriors.
1460 ESPN Yakima

Kennard has 23, Clippers Rout Blazers 116-86 for 1st Win

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Luke Kennard scored 23 points and tied his career high with six 3-pointers to help Los Angeles beat the Portland Trail Blazers 116-86 for the Clippers' first win of the season. Reggie Jackson added 18 points and Paul George had 16 points to help the Clippers avoid their first 0-3 start since 2010-11. CJ McCollum scored 20 points for the Blazers in their first road game of the season. Damian Lillard's slow start to the season continued. He was held to 12 points on 4 of 15 shooting and missed all eight of his 3-point attempts. Portland shot 38% from the floor and committed 30 turnovers.
Blazer's Edge

The Blazers Serve Turnovers to Clippers in Blowout Loss

The Trail Blazers stumbled in a blowout loss to the Clippers in their first road game of the season. Damian Lillard, who finished with 12 points, struggled from distance throughout his 28 minutes of action. Lillard went 0-for-8 from beyond the arc in Monday’s loss. Outside of Lillard’s struggles, the Blazers failed to protect the ball throughout the night. In the first three quarters, Portland surrendered 21 turnovers.
OCRegister

Clippers crush Trail Blazers for 1st win of season

LOS ANGELES — It was like a commercial for IcyHot. The Icy: Damian Lillard, who shot 4 for 15 and 0 for 8 from 3-point range for 12 points in 28 minutes. The Hot: Luke Kennard, who shot 8 for 10, including a 6-for-7 mark from 3-point range and scored 23 points in 24 minutes off the bench.
Game Notes: Trail Blazers (1-1) vs. Clippers (0-2)

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (1-1) at LA CLIPPERS (0-2) Monday, October 25, 7:30 p.m. (Pacific) LAST PORTLAND WIN: 125-104, 3/12/19 (LA) LAST LA CLIPPERS WIN: 123-112, 4/20/21 (Portland) CURRENT WIN STREAK: Six (LA) SERIES NOTES. • Monday's game is the first of four meetings between the Trail Blazers and the Clippers...
Blazer's Edge

Blazers Crushed by Clippers in Sloppy Effort

Any hope that the Portland Trail Blazers would carry momentum from their blowout victory against the Phoenix Suns to the road was quickly extinguished Monday night at Staples Center. The Blazers combined poor shooting and lethargic play for a 116-86 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, falling to 1-2 on the young season.
AllClippers

Report: Normal Powell OUT in Clippers vs. Blazers Matchup

After suffering a left knee injury in Saturday's win over the Suns, Portland Trail Blazers G/F Norman Powell has been ruled out of Monday's matchup against the Clippers. It was reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that Powell had avoided a serious injury; however, he is not yet ready to return.
Blazer's Edge

Over Half Of Fans Have Faith In Blazers

In a recent survey conducted by SBNation Reacts, over half of the respondents to the survey said they believe in the team this season. 55% of those surveyed have faith in the Portland Trail Blazers. What belief and faith mean in this context is still up for debate. What do...
Blazer's Edge

3rd Quarter Blitz Pushes Blazers Past Grizzlies

The Portland Trail Blazers shook off a lackadaisical first half with a third quarter explosion to defeat the Memphis Grizzlies 116-96 on Wednesday night. The victory comes on the heels of a 30-point blowout loss to the Los Angeles Clippers just two days prior, and pushes the team to a 2-2 record on the young season. The Grizzlies were outscored 65-39 in the second half after leading by six at the break.
Blazer's Edge

Blazers Can’t Bear to Lose Again, Stomp Grizzlies 116-96

The roller-coaster Portland Trail Blazers welcomed Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies to the Moda Center on Wednesday night, trying to even up their season record at 2-2 after alternating frustration-filled losses with a brilliant win in their first three games. The coaster went up and down in the first two quarters, but Portland rocketed to the moon in the third behind a huge offensive push from Damian Lillard. Once they gained momentum, they never looked back, cruising to a 116-96 win.
Blazer's Edge

How do the Trail Blazers Get Off the Roller Coaster?

Your favorite Portland Trail Blazers podcast is back for another week of fun and hijinx! Yes, we just said hijinx, because how many times do you ever get to use that word? It adequately describes what Dave Deckard and Dia Miller get up to after witnessing the Blazers destroy the Phoenix Suns, then get housed by the Los Angeles Clippers in Games 2 and 3 of their young season. The dynamic duo hadn’t yet witnessed Portland clobbering the Memphis Grizzlies, but that performance fits the narrative too. Or, as wise man Dave claims, you’re not just defined by what you do on your best nights, but what you bring every night. CJ McCollum has become an every-nighter for the Blazers. Damian Lillard’s nights still shine, but not as brightly. What about Jusuf Nurkic, Anfernee Simons, Larry Nance, Jr., and the great Nassir Little? What’s slipping through the cracks on these off nights? How big is Norman Powell’s injury? All this, plus Dia’s continuing encounters with Drexlers on the 50th episode of Dave and Dia!
Lake Oswego Review

Defensive progress helps Blazers turn back Clippers

Portland holds visiting Los Angeles to 39% shooting in 111-92 Friday win at Moda Center.In recent seasons, an off shooting night often spelled a lopsided loss for the Portland Trail Blazers. But a visibly improving defensive system, executed at a high level by the Blazers' entire rotation, changed that narrative Friday at Moda Center as Portland handled the Los Angeles Clippers, 111-92. The Clippers shot just 39%. "It's a fun feeling to have knowing we're not winning games just because we exploded offensively," Blazers guard Damian Lillard said. "We're winning games like a winning team should, in a sustainable way."...
Game Notes: Los Angeles Clippers (1-3) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (2-2)

LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS (1-3) vs. PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (2-2) Friday, October 29, 7:00 p.m. (Pacific) LAST PORTLAND WIN: 125-104, 3/12/19 (LAC) LAST LA CLIPPERS WIN: 116-86, 10/25/21 (LAC) CURRENT WIN STREAK: Seven (LAC) SERIES NOTES. • Friday's game is the second of four meetings between the Trail Blazers and the...
Blazer's Edge

WATCH: How did the “Jail Blazers” come to life?

Just over two decades ago, the Portland Trail Blazers were a quarter away from reaching the NBA Finals. They were about to knock off Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal’s Los Angeles Lakers, who were on the cusp of their dynasty and superstardom. Unfortunately for the Blazers, they could not hold...
Blazer's Edge

The Blazers plan to celebrate the 1977, 1990, and 1992 teams during the month of November. In summer fluff news, CJ McCollum sees Kyrie Irving's model-esque post on Instagram and tries to book him for a shoot. By DavidMacKay August 17, 2016. Despite the absence of LaMarcus Aldridge, the Portland...
