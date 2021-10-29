CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

How do you cook a turkey in the oven? What's a brine? All your Thanksgiving questions answered

By Reno Gazette Journal
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

Ah, Thanksgiving. Is there any other meal during the year so freighted with expectations and so fraught with potential pitfalls? Nope. Not even close.

Think unruly children, extended day drinking, high-handed dietary restrictions, compulsory nostalgia, and relatives who love the stir created by divisive political topics, like a cat among the pigeons. And never mind the generalized turkey terror of shopping, cooking and hosting.

We can't help you with your family (or their drinking habits), but we can make planning and preparing the meal easier. We consulted the Associated Press, Food Network, the USDA and other sources to prepare this guide to Thanksgiving math: how much food to buy, how long to cook it, how to store it properly.

It's Thanksgiving by the numbers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jbj6A_0ch8HyzI00
Plan for 1 to 1 1/2 pounds of turkey per person on Thanksgiving. Getty Images

BIG BIRD

The rule of Thanksgiving thumb is to allow 1 pound of turkey meat per person. Want leftovers (or serving big appetites)? Allow 1 1/2 pounds. The following guide accounts for meat and bone weight:

  • For 8 people, buy a 12-pound turkey
  • For 10 people, buy a 15-pound turkey
  • For 12 people, buy an 18-pound turkey
  • For 14 people, buy a 20-pound turkey

LITTLE BIRD

If you're not cooking for a crowd, make a bone-in turkey breast. A 5- to 7-pound breast feeds about 4.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NBjWT_0ch8HyzI00
The USDA recommends thawing a frozen turkey in the refrigerator over several days. Getty Images

THAWING OUT

To thaw a frozen turkey in the refrigerator, the USDA-recommended method, allow about 24 hours for each 4 to 5 pounds of turkey. You also can submerge the bird in a sink of cold water to thaw, changing the water every 30 minutes and thawing at the rate of 30 minutes per pound.

THE BRINE

A brine uses kosher salt and sugar in a 1-to-1 ratio, usually no more than 1 cup each. Feel free to add other seasonings. Brines typically are made by heating the salt, sugar and seasonings with a bit of water until dissolved.

This mixture then is diluted with additional cold water (volume will vary depending on the size of your bird) and ice. The brine must be completely cooled before adding the turkey.

Turkeys should be brined for at least 8 to 10 hours, up to 72 hours. The longer you plan to brine the bird, the weaker you should make the brine. So, for a 10-hour soak, use 1 cup each of salt and sugar. For longer, consider reducing to 3/4 cup each.

Always keep the bird refrigerated during brining. If the turkey is too big, an ice-filled cooler works, too.

SALTY RUB

Don't have the time or patience to brine? Try salting instead. In fact, plenty of folks say salting a turkey produces meat with far better flavor than brining.

Set the turkey on a platter, then rub a generous amount of kosher salt on all surfaces. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate overnight. When you're ready to roast, rinse the salt from the turkey, pat it dry and place it in the oven.

ROASTING

Roasting times and temperatures vary widely by recipe. For instance, this recipe starts the bird at high heat and finishes it at a lower temperature.

However you roast, it's essential the meat is cooked to a minimum safe internal temperature of 165 F. To measure, insert a digital instant-read thermometer in the inner portion of a turkey thigh without touching bone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rGJzr_0ch8HyzI00
Always use a digital instant-read food thermometer, not a pop-up thermometer, to determine if turkey has reached a safe internal temperature. Getty Images

Never rely on the pop-up thermometers that come with some turkeys. Their readings are inaccurate.

The following guide is for an unstuffed bird cooked at 325 F in a standard oven.

  • 8- to 12-pound turkey:        2 3/4 to 3 hours
  • 12- to 14-pound turkey:      3 to 3/4 hours
  • 14- to 18-pound turkey:      3 3/4 to 4 1/4 hours
  • 18- to 20-pound turkey:      4 1/4 to 4 1/2 hours
  • 20- to 24-pound turkey:      4 1/2 to 5 hours

Convections ovens require some heating and timing adjustments. Either reduce the recipe temperature by 25 F and cook as directed, or roast at the recipe temperature and cut cooking time by 25 percent.

LET IT REST

After the turkey emerges from the oven, it needs to rest 20 to 30 minutes before carving so the juices redistribute. To keep the bird warm, tent it with foil, then layer on some kitchen towels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W8rA8_0ch8HyzI00
A 9-inch Thanksgivine pie will serve 6 to 8 people. Getty Images

ON THE SIDE

  • Carrots: A 1-pound bag makes 4 to 5 servings
  • Cheese: Serve 2 ounces per person as a pre-meal nibble
  • Cranberry sauce: Make about 1/3 to 1/2 cup cranberry sauce per person
  • Gravy: Plan for 1/3 cup gravy per person, with 1 extra cup for every 6 people
  • Green beans: 1 1/2 pounds of beans makes 6 to 8 servings
  • Mashed potatoes: Make at least 3/4 cup per person
  • Rolls: Figure on about 2 rolls (or cornbread slices) per person
  • Pie: A 9-inch pie feeds about 6 to 8
  • Stuffing: Prepare at least 3/4 cup stuffing per person, plus an extra batch

LEFTOVERS

Refrigerate leftovers within two hours to prevent bacteria growth. Store leftovers in shallow containers to decrease cooling time, thus reducing the time food spends in the unsafe range (40 F to 140 F).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IHsJw_0ch8HyzI00
Stuffing and other Thanksgiving leftovers should be stored only three or four days in the refrigerator. Getty Images

Don't eat leftovers that have been refrigerated longer than 3 to 4 days. Freeze food to store it longer.

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: How do you cook a turkey in the oven? What's a brine? All your Thanksgiving questions answered

Comments / 0

Related
foodcontessa.com

Quick Pineapple Pie (5-Minutes Recipe)

This is an easy and quick pineapple pie recipe that just takes around five minutes to make and just needs five ingredients. Rich, creamy, and fruity. Sounds perfect, right? Here is the recipe:. Servings 8. Ingredients:. 20 ounce (1 can) crushed pineapple (do not drain) 4 ounce (2 packages) vanilla...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking Turkey#Cooking A Turkey#Turkey Breast#Roast Turkey#Food Drink#The Associated Press#Food Network#Usda
LIVESTRONG.com

How to Cook Sweet Potatoes by Boiling Them First

Sweet potatoes are a classic side dish full of nutrients and benefits. This versatile root vegetable takes many forms: mashed potatoes, baked potatoes, breakfast potatoes and so on. Though the final result is delicious, making sweet potatoes can be a time-consuming task — baking a sweet potato can take nearly...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Best Life

Never Put This Common Baking Ingredient in Your Pantry, Experts Warn

When you're preparing to bake, you probably head straight for your pantry for the bulk of your recipe's ingredients. Yet experts warn that there's one common baking ingredient that you should never store in your pantry. That's because this one food runs a high risk of going rancid when stored improperly—leading to tainted flavors and, in some cases, health issues as well. Read on to find out which common pantry item you're likely storing wrong and how to spot a problem with this popular ingredient.
FOOD & DRINKS
Food Network

Thanksgiving Casserole Recipes

Fraya is a chef and a contributing writer at Food Network. Yep, turkey and sides are classic, but may we present the Thanksgiving casserole? Casseroles that combine several Thanksgiving sides into one dish are a godsend. For starters, you can cook fewer side dishes but end up with enough food to feed a crowd. This cuts down on time, dishes and money. Most casseroles can be prepped or made in advance, then reheated day of, and they’re almost always made with readily available, budget-friendly ingredients. Casseroles are baked in the same dish that they're served in, which means they stay warm for a long time - you can reheat them in advance and cover them in foil, no last-minute scrambling necessary. Looking for some inspiration? Read on for our favorite recipes.
RECIPES
Simply Recipes

What Temperature to Cook a Turkey

You’ve all been waiting for hours. The house is filled with the enticing aroma of browned turkey, and you can even hear the fat sputtering in the pan. You’re thinking it, everyone in the house is thinking it: when do we get to eat this thing?. If you have a...
FOOD & DRINKS
FIRST For Women

Avoid Bland Scrambled Eggs With This Flavor-Boosting Ingredient

Nothing is worse than biting into a plate of eggs, only to have them taste bland and rubbery. While you could just try to make them better by sprinkling a pinch of salt and pepper, what if there was a way to get a richer and more complex flavor every time you make a scamble? Say hello to hondashi, the ingredient you’re definitely going to start putting in your eggs — and every other savory dish in your diet.
FOOD & DRINKS
Bon Appétit

You Should Be Adding Sugar—Yes, Sugar!—to Your Meat

You know all about seasoning your protein with salt before cooking it. You’ve got kosher salt on deck, you know to pat everything dry before you get to sprinkling, and you aren’t shy with your three-fingered pinches. You’re well aware that a good dusting now means you’ll have to season less later, as the salt will penetrate the meat and let its natural flavor shine.
FOOD & DRINKS
butterwithasideofbread.com

TACO CORNBREAD CASSEROLE

Taco cornbread casserole made with ground beef, taco seasoning, Rotel, corn & cheese, all underneath a layer of soft cornbread! Classic Jiffy Cornbread Taco Bake recipe perfect for busy weeknight dinners!. You’re going to love this Mexican cornbread casserole because it’s super fast and easy to throw together making it...
RECIPES
Mashed

Tender Slow Cooked Pork With Onion Soup Mix Recipe

The fall months are upon us, which means that it's comfort food season. We can't think of a better, more comforting way to usher the season in than with this recipe for tender slow cooked pork, which comes to us from recipe developer Christina Musgrave of Tasting With Tina. Musgrave uses onion soup mix as the sole seasoning ingredient while slow-cooking the pork roast, which adds a perfectly savory flavor element. The onion soup mix is made of so many delicious seasonings that work well with roasted pork, including onion powder, onion flakes, beef bouillon, salt, pepper, and garlic — they are truly a match made in comfort food heaven!
RECIPES
knuj.net

Perfect Mashed Potatoes

This is the only recipe you need for creamy spuds. 3 lb. Mixed potatoes, such as russets & yukon golds. 1/2 c. (1 stick) butter, plus 2 tablespoons for garnish. In a large pot, cover potatoes with water and add a generous pinch of salt. Bring to a boil and cook until totally soft, 16 to 18 minutes. Drain and return potatoes to pot.
RECIPES
Taste Of Home

Can You Leave a Turkey Out to Thaw Overnight?

The more you can prep before Thanksgiving, the better. I don’t know what Thanksgiving morning looks like in other households, but in mine it’s hectic; potatoes being mashed in the slow cooker, intermittent phone calls from relatives, pumpkin pies covering the counter and roasted vegetables waiting for a turn in the oven.
FOOD & DRINKS
knuj.net

Perfect Gravy

Your thanksgiving deserves the best. 2 c. Low-sodium chicken broth (or turkey stock) In a small saucepan over medium heat, melt butter. Whisk in flour and cook until golden, 1 minute, then whisk in pan drippings. (if you have more than a cup of drippings, use it and reduce the amount of broth!)
RECIPES
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

291K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy