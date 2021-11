Zebra, a band popular with WPDH listeners going back many years, is set to perform in the Hudson Valley this Thursday. With songs like "Tell Me What You Want", "Whos' Behind the Door", and "Bears" just to name a few, Zebra was always a popular fixture on WPDH. I remember way back in the 80's, listening to PDH when those songs were in regular rotation on the airwaves. And these days, we get requests all the time for Zebra tunes. I've seen the band numerous times over the years, and even sold merch for them one night when help was needed.

